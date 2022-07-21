Many years ago I was driving Athena to elementary school and she saw this large political sign for Tina Muna Barnes. It was 20 or 30 feet high and Tina was standing. Athena asked me if she could go meet Tina and I gave Tina’s office a call. I took Athena to go meet Tina and on the way back Athena wasn’t happy. I asked her what was wrong and she said, “Auntie Tina wasn’t as tall her sign …”
Two weeks ago, my students were talking about the candidates in the upcoming legislative elections. I asked my graduate students to set up an event to meet as many as possible. This past Saturday we were very pleased that quite a number joined us to share views with about 20 of the 37 candidates.
Two candidates, Ken Leon-Guerrero and Angela Santos showed up early and we had some great pre-event discussions with them. In addition to running for office, Ken also has some initiative items he is promoting for the election. Angela was very pleasant also to talk to and we were pleased she joined us.
For many years, I have promoted the idea of going back to 21 senators. As a senator, Randy Cunliffe tried to encourage his peers to restore the number of seats to 21. I feel that there was so much more of a diversity of opinion with the larger number. With just 15, the middle becomes the norm and this is not always good. Also, it is far too easy to override vetoes with the smaller number.
I want to say something about all of the candidates present, but first I want to make the point that these folks have a lot of good things to say. Sen. Joe San Agustin shared some very neat insights about the current Legislature. He has always supported education. Sen. Joanne Brown, who is currently the longest serving member of the Legislature, also had great points to add. She has always had the courage to speak up and speak out at the Legislature and this is a rare and valued quality. We were also joined by Sen. Sabina Perez who had neat insights.
A number of former senators running also joined us. Former Sen. Mana Silva added insights on serving the public. Candidate Dwayne San Nicolas, who is known for his “Mr. Goodman” store at the Agana Shopping Center, kept our conversation going with very lively questions. I was impressed with Bistra Mendiola, who shared her experiences growing up in Bulgaria and her experiences as an immigrant to the United States.
I will continue this column next week and talk about the other candidates who joined us. This includes former Sen. Sam Mabini Young, Roy Gamboa, Ian Catling, former Sen. Kelly Marsh-Taitano, Vincent Borja, Dave Duenas, former GPD Chief Fred Bordallo, William Parkinson, Chris Barnett, Jonathan Savares and Roy Quinata.
It is not easy to run for office. This group is trying hard and deserve credit.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.