My mother often said she was “a jack-of-all-trades and master of none.”
That wasn’t true. She was a master teacher and an accomplished vocalist. But she did know a lot about many subjects and could do almost anything she put her mind to.
I watched Mom nearly 18 years and I caught most of what she demonstrated. I am very much like her, although I prefer to call myself a “highly capable person.”
Lately, though, I have been experiencing the dark side of being highly capable.
Perhaps the darkest aspect of being highly capable is the danger that I will start believing my own PR and become proud. I have nothing but what God has given me, and he can take it away in a breath. I need to see myself as a steward of what God has given, and simply remain faithful.
Also lurking in the darkness is stress. The more I can do, the more I do. It often gets to a point where I am propelled by a weird stress gradient that moves me from high-stress demands to low-stress ones. I was blown on this stress wind for most of 2019.
Another problem is the expectations others have of me. Since being a teen, I’ve heard many people say, “If anyone can figure this out, you can.”
But what happens when I can’t?
For almost four years, I’ve been dealing with a disease that refuses to yield. My daughter, Deborah, has been struggling with many regressions thanks to Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS). Statistically, she cannot be the only person on Guam with PANS, but no one here knows much about it.
I have worked with several off-island doctors and spent much money on appointments, medications, supplements and equipment. While we have an idea of the cause, we have yet to find the cure.
Despite everything, Deborah is not well. When I look at her, I see a shadow of the girl she was becoming at age 12. Now I wonder if she’ll ever be able to live on her own or hold a job. I wonder if I’ll ever get my girl back.
I must go after the PANS again. To do this, I will be cutting back on other commitments this year. If this column disappears — I hope it won’t — you’ll understand why.
I don’t know if I’m capable of success.
But 2020 will be my year to focus.