I stood at the back of the small church, listening as my roommate played her flute.
And then the music changed.
I grabbed Dad’s arm, took a deep breath, and was suddenly panic-stricken: “WHAT AM I DOING?!” I thought. “THIS IS FOR LIFE!”
At the end of the aisle stood Michael Middlebrooke, a young Air Force officer, whom I had met seven months earlier in Illinois. For the last five months, the relationship had been entirely long distance. I had moved to Pennsylvania, while he had gone to a military school in Alabama and had returned to Illinois.
In less than two weeks, he would be shipping out to Guam via Survival School. So it was now or who knew when?
I had planned the wedding in just three weeks, on a budget under $800. A close friend made my dress; my attendant borrowed a dress from her sister. I found a pianist—an 81-year-old woman I had recently interviewed, who had begun playing after a lifetime of serving her family.
I had invited people by phone. And that morning, I had been at work in the newsroom of the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader, finishing a story on funding for public television.
Somehow between noon and 2 p.m. the wedding stuff had congealed and it was go-time.
As we stepped through the door, Dad and I exchanged reassuring glances. It was going to be OK.
That was 41 years ago today.
And it’s been OK - and then some.
In the last four decades, there have been many highs and lows. Births and miscarriages. Poverty and plenty. Joys and sorrows. Sickness and health.
There have been seven moves, nine babies (one with Down syndrome), three dogs, three official cats (and too many rescues), 26 parakeets, one resident dying “Guam mom,” and two foster sons with disabilities.
We’ve said good-bye to my dad (in 1984) and his dad (in 2012). We’ve sent eight children off-island, added three daughters-in-law and two sons-in-law, and welcomed 10.9 grandchildren.
In short, it’s been an amazingly ordinary life, lived here and there (but mostly on Guam!), full of meals and laundry and errands and appointments, with enough crises to keep it interesting.
Through the unremarkable routines of our days, we have grown old together.
In this age, that is remarkable.
Happy Anniversary, Mike.
It’s been a wonderful life.