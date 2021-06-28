According to the calendar, tomorrow I will be 64.
And I am wondering if this is the year, I will get to be my age.
You see, I’ve always imagined that the 60s were the time to slow down and reflect. Now in retirement, there would be time to volunteer, to plant gardens, to travel the world.
In my mind, 64 seemed rather idyllic. At 64, your house can be featured in House Beautiful. You clean it once — and it stays that way for a week, or until the grandchildren come to visit.
You wear white slacks — and they stay clean all day.
You set your table with glass stemware.
You can indulge in a new hobby — whenever you want — because there are no kids to worry about.
Such bliss!
Such a lie.
My life looks nothing like that.
While the facts say I’m no longer young — I have 10 grandchildren, gray hair, well-earned wrinkles and a 37-year-old firstborn — my life looks more like 45.
I still have children in school.
I get up at 5:30 a.m. to make sure they are fed, dressed, braced, laced, buttoned, medicated and supplemented so we can get out the door by 7:45.
If I want to go out alone, I need to find a caretaker for them because they cannot be left unattended.
My cupboards are full of Tupperware and melamine.
In my life, “clean white slacks” is a paradox.
And a clean house, an impossibility.
This is my lot in having disabled children. And that’s OK. I will never have an empty nest, but I’ll always be needed. So I’ll have to stay young.
Besides, I feel young in my head. As a teen, I assumed that adults thought differently from young people because they had more-developed thought processes, and had wisdom that came from maturity.
Over the years, I’ve discovered that’s not how it works. We tend to reason the same way throughout life. If we seem to think maturely, it comes from being around longer than others.
So in my head, I’m 22.
In my life, I’m 45.
And in reality, I’m 64.
Why, I’m ageless!
If only.
The truth is, as Moses said in Psalm 90, our lives “contain seventy years, or if due to strength, eighty years. … it is soon gone and we fly away.”
So we must learn “to number our days, that we may present to [God] a heart of wisdom.”
At 64, I want to be wise.
But right now, I want a nap.