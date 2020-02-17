My Dearest Deborah,
In a few days, you will be 20!
As your birthday has come closer, I have thought a lot about you and the last 20 years. And I have been overwhelmed. “Overwhelmed” is a big word that means “every time I think about you, I think about so many things, I start crying.”
When you were born, I didn’t cry. That was because God told me He was sending you — three whole years before you were born. A year before you came, He gave me a book and an article about Down syndrome, so I’d be ready.
The big surprise when you came was that the doctors did not know you had Down syndrome. You were very healthy and looked normal.
After they figured it out, they thought your heart was not right, so we had to take a trip. You had your first plane ride when you were 36 hours old — we went to Okinawa, compliments of the U.S. Air Force.
You had to spend two weeks in a special nursery. You were a fighter, you were. You surprised them all with your amazing recovery.
While we were there, I leaned over your bed and made you a promise: “If any child will show the world what a kid with Down syndrome will do, it will be you,” I said. "And I will help.”
In my mind, I saw you – giving a speech when you were 15, telling the audience how you had succeeded with the help of your mom.
I saw you driving. And working. And being oh so independent.
And you were on your way. Although you walked late, you read early. You talked well. By 10, you could tell me about so many things we learned in school, and you had a wonderful 10-year-old attitude.
But then 12 came and things changed. Your body went crazy. That organ in your neck — the thyroid — changed suddenly. Your back got crooked. You couldn’t talk as well. I helped you through each thing, but did not know they were related until the day you got really sick — on Mother’s Day 2016.
And that’s when you left me, Deborah. The happy part of you went away.
Don’t get me wrong, kid. While your sickness has made our lives harder, you are still learning and growing. You are still overcoming. (That’s a big word that means, “Deborah will not stop fighting, no matter what.”)
With God’s help, we’re going to beat this someday. Maybe by your next birthday.
But for now, let’s just celebrate.
Happy 20th birthday, Deborah. I love you.
Thanks for making me a better mother.
Always your biggest fan,
Mom