There can be no peace or prosperity without justice. This simple statement really rings true today as the United States faces massive upheavals in all facets of life in the continent. The coronavirus is spreading unchecked throughout the urban and rural landscapes from sea to shining sea. The economy is tanking, people are dying, protests are swelling, and politicians are fighting.
Against this backdrop, Americans geared up to celebrate the Fourth of July. To make matters worse, medical experts are predicting that if people don’t stay home, or practice social distancing and wearing masks, the 40,000 plus cases confirmed in the U.S. each day could go up to 100,000 daily. The Fourth of July activities are likely to escalate the pandemic disaster that will leave in its wake many more deaths and debilitating illness than we can imagine. This reality has surely dampened the celebratory spirit.
Far less visible but equally brutal is the reality that we are reminded about every Fourh of July. It’s the painful fact that we on Guam remain a colony, while we celebrate the independence of the 13 original American colonies from British rule. How has it come to pass, that the colonized celebrate the independence of the colonizer from its own colonial ties, while remaining colonized?
As Independence Day has been on this week’s agenda for American citizens everywhere, lets reflect on the principles and rights, penned by Thomas Jefferson in Declaration of Independence and adopted by Congress on July 4, 1776:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness."
What do these words mean to us? We have been taught that the United States of America was founded on the principle and right of self-determination. This right of all peoples was confirmed by the United Nations General Assembly 200 years later in the Declaration of Friendly Relations, which was unanimously adopted in 1970. The United States was a leading signatory. It states in part that:
“All peoples have the right freely to determine, without external interference, their political status and to pursue their economic, social and cultural development, and every State has the duty to respect this right in accordance with the provisions of the Charter.”
So much of what is enshrined in the Constitution and International Law is being challenged by the cavalier disregard of the Rule of Law by those who hold the highest leadership positions in the U.S. today. There is hope though that the clamor of voices to do what is just, fair, decent, and lawful can no longer be denied or ignored. A call for change is sweeping across the nation.
What does this mean for us on Guam? As we contemplate why we celebrate American Independence Day, let us not allow the words etched in the American Constitution to ring hollow.
This holiday is an invitation to examine the principle of self-determination that gave birth to the U.S. Nation State and fired the imagination and independence movements in Europe and Central and South America in the 19th century.
The United States has espoused its support of self-determination as a universal value. But, Manifest Destiny and the lust for expansion served to dim American consciousness about this founding principle. So much so that when Alaska, the Virgin Islands, the Hawaiian Islands, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Philippines were annexed, the self-determination roots of American Independence quickly faded into a forgotten past.
The definition of who constitutes “peoples” has really complicated the debate for indigenous communities aka First Peoples of lands that have been annexed as part of the American Empire, who have also become American citizens.
Confederate flags and monuments memorializing those who fought to split the union and keep slavery intact are tumbling down daily. As Americans are confronted with these historic contradictions, we should seize the opportunity to take a new look at this age-old principle and confront the inherent contradictions which complicate our quest for self-determination