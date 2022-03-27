Merriam-Webster defines ethos as the Greek word for "custom" or "character." The entry points out that, “as originally used by Aristotle, it referred to a person’s character or personality.
"Today, ethos is used to refer to the practices or values that distinguish one person, organization or society from others.”
As we continue to explore different aspects of CHamoru culture, the concept of ethos is worth examining further.
I have often written or spoken about the Måta of our ancestors as indigenous insight or ways of knowing and being that distinguish the taotao tåno’ from other heritage groups. If our ancestors did not write about their beliefs, values, customs and traditions, how can we connect with this body of knowledge that has its origins in pre-colonial times?
The CHamoru language as it has evolved through millennia is the portal to this knowledge. When our ancestors arrived on Guåhan’s shores to settle and establish our homeland, they came from coastal areas of Southeast Asia. They were skilled navigators with a language that connected them with other speakers of languages that are grouped as the Austronesian language family. These languages share common words as well as linguistic structures such as reduplication.
Fino’ Håya, as it was spoken by our ancestors, is not identical to the CHamoru mother tongue that we speak today. It can’t be because language is not static. Our language has grown to accommodate new words and concepts that have been introduced throughout our history as an indigenous island people. Nonetheless, our mother tongue is unequivocally rooted in the language that the first people brought with them and spoke as our forebears. They passed down their language through generations, each generation becoming co-creators of the version of CHamoru that we speak today. It is through this dynamic interplay between i manmofo’na and history that the CHamoru Måta has been articulated, described and taught. The creative expressions that are revised and redefined by each generation of CHamoru speakers illuminate our cultural optic and ethos.
I Kumisión i Fino’ CHamoru yan i Fina’nå’guen i Historia yan i Lina’la’ i Taotao Tåno’ has just launched one of its signature products, a cultural dictionary titled, "Ginen i Hila’ i Mañaina-ta: Rinikohen Tiningo’ yan Sinangan Siha." Developed through a grant from Humanities Guåhan, Volume I features a selection of these creative expressions. A compendium of 28 concepts and sayings appears in four categories in this first volume. More volumes are planned.
Sinangan, or sayings, is the category that includes proverbs, teachings or humorous phrases that reveal wit and wisdom. Some have sexual inuendo. All are related to values and beliefs that frame lina’la’ CHamoru. Also featured is a section entitled, Hinengge, our philosophy of life, which guides the way we relate to one another and to our environment. These beliefs undergird our collective sense of well-being. Values such as inafa’maolek and minesngon are explored more deeply. In the section, Kostumbre, such customs and traditions as chenchuli’ and mannginge are described and contextualized. Many CHamoru terms used to characterize a person’s qualities or behavior are a hallmark of the humor and teasing nature in our speech. This penchant to use metaphors or figures of speech to describe either a desirable or negative trait is typical. Concepts such as daddao and obba skoba are presented in the fourth section entitled, Inagang, which means labeling or naming. Discovering how to use such words and phrases provides great opportunities for deepening understanding of the language.
There is a growing interest to learn CHamoru by those who suffered language disconnection due to the English-only policy and its aftermath. Conversations with fluent speakers whether here in the Marianas or in the diaspora are extremely valuable in the language-learning journey. Exploring the meaning of verbal expressions, derived from cultural morés and everyday life, are key to growing CHamoru literacy. The Kumision continues to provide resources to facilitate that goal.
The cultural dictionary project is designed to inspire interest and develop understanding of the ethos which shapes our identity and distinguishes us as a unique people. As there are several CHamoru dictionaries already in print and another being developed in the CNMI, the Kumisión decided to utilize this innovative approach for meeting its mandate in a fun, engaging and meaningful way.