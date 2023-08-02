For the past year, I have served as co-principal investigator (along with Monique Storie) on an Administration for Native Americans, or ANA, grant aimed at training eligible members of the local workforce to document the CHamoru language and culture. They will do this through collecting, analyzing and piecing together CHamoru knowledge in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. We are in the process of finalizing participant selection and will be starting the first year of training next month. This year, our program participants will be taking various courses at the University of Guam. Our project personnel (primarily Daniel Pangelinan and Jeremy Cepeda) will train participants in linguistic theory and analysis, the structure of the CHamoru language, interviewing, translation and transcription. In the second year, the participants will apply these skills by engaging in a cultural knowledge documentation project. We believe this grant is a much-needed step in the continued perpetuation and revitalization of CHamoru knowledge and we are excited to begin.
What gap does this grant aim to fill? CHamoru culture, language and knowledge-based systems have been documented piecemeal for over six generations, an approach that has resulted in scattered information related to cultural meaning and practices that are quickly running the risk of being lost. An increasing number of CHamorus are entering adulthood and the workforce with limited language skills and fading cultural knowledge about traditional practices. This project responds directly to the identified need for more professionals able to support training efforts by the language and culture commissions and existing CHamoru culture educational programs. The professional CHamoru culture and language researchers trained through this grant will be able to find long-term work with the above-mentioned programs by fulfilling duties, such as updating and producing new culture-based learning materials or by building cross-curricular learning modules that simultaneously increase awareness of cultural knowledge and increase fluency in fino’ CHamoru.
An increased number of culture and language researchers will create more comprehensive and effective learning resources for emerging scholars of CHamoru studies. The researchers will be able to bridge existing curricular gaps as they will become trained professionals who can be hired to write and edit culture and language resources. This will contribute to the health of our language and culture by first increasing the number of people who are aware of significant cultural practices and next by increasing the number of culture and language resources the community can access to deepen their understanding of what it means to be CHamoru by learning about indigenous belief systems and practices. For example, in sharing their concerns over the viability of traditional skills, some of the yo’åmte (traditional healers) have expressed their difficulty in finding and keeping apprentices because these apprentices cannot speak the language well enough for the masters to transfer protected knowledge about their practices. This grant helps to reverse this trend.
Overall, this is a Social and Economic Development Strategies, or SEDS, grant and not particularly a language grant. Let me explain. Additional homegrown researchers will reduce reliance on outside researchers’ interest in language and cultural processes and increase our community’s own ability to take control of CHamoru knowledge production and engage in community-based projects such as producing our own dictionaries and grammars and developing new vocabulary that reflect our ways of knowing. This workforce will become the future writers and editors of CHamoru texts and resources. This is the first critical component of the grant. We are aiming to train our own people here in the Marianas to continue to conduct the important research needed for a vibrant CHamoru future.
Second, this grant will help develop opportunities for those who speak the language and know how to conduct CHamoru research. A common thing we hear is that speaking CHamoru, from an economic perspective, does not offer any opportunities. We hear that it is good for culture and identity, but is completely useless for the job market. In conversations with various stakeholders in CHamoru knowledge and education, this does not seem to be the case. We were told repeatedly that they have many projects they want to conduct, resources they want to develop and educational infrastructure they want to expand. We hope that this grant provides a pipeline for the development of this workforce and helps to challenge the idea that knowing the CHamoru language brings no economic benefit.
In a time where there are less than 25,000 CHamoru speakers in Guam, we desperately need more people in the fight to keep our culture and language alive. We need to do what we can to encourage more people to wield the higåm and carve new futures. To do anything less is unacceptable.
Wield the Higåm.
Carve New Futures.
Kenneth Gofigan Kuper is assistant professor and research faculty at the Micronesian Area Research Center at the University of Guam and is director of the Pacific Center for Island Security.