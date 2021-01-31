Ours is an awesome language, filled with complexity. It is structurally sophisticated and has the capacity to expand extensively. The genius of any language is, in part, demonstrated by its openness to incorporate new ways of describing current reality. This includes concepts and names of products introduced from outside the culture. Languages that can’t expand become static and lose their viability. This flexibility is an undervalued component of language continuity.
CHamoru has borrowed many words from the Spanish language. Indigenous Mexican terms like tortillas and maize (titiyas yan ma’es) are linked to the influences in our diet from the New World due to our centuries-old colonial relationship with the Spanish empire. Our Mother Tongue has the facility for transforming words into CHamoru. This practice is sometimes referred to as "CHamorizing." Most words that we incorporate into our vocabulary can be transformed to align with CHamoru Orthographic Rules. For example, Zooming becomes yumuyom in the flash of a second; website becomes uebsait; email becomes imel and so on.
Like English, CHamoru is enriched with borrowed words. In fact, Dictionary.com notes that “About 80 percent of the entries in any English dictionary are borrowed, mainly from Latin. Over 60 percent of all English words have Greek or Latin roots. In the vocabulary of the sciences and technology, the figure rises to over 90 percent.” Amazing, right! English is also the biggest loaner of words worldwide.
What does all this have to do with CHamoru literacy and why it matters? Literacy is the mastery of words - how to say them, spell them, write them and use them to communicate and convey complex thoughts. When a language shifts from being an oral language to one that is both spoken and written, that transition from orality to literacy requires a spelling system and grammar rules that are standardized so that new speakers can depend on consistency when learning the language.
The Guam CHamoru Orthography is that spelling guide for our indigenous Fino’ Håya. Increasingly, CHamoru is being taught to children and young adults as a second language through books and written tools. This is the primary reason why CHamoru literacy matters, as this format is the new way that our language is being taught to learners under 50 years of age.
The Kumisión i Fino’ CHamoru has just completed its work of updating the 1983 Official Guam Orthography. The 2020 version of the Utugrafihan CHamoru , Guåhan is more user-friendly and provides many more examples of how the spelling conventions apply. It doesn’t read like a romantic novel, to be sure, but it really does inspire a "falling in love" kind of experience with the CHamoru language.
Personally, I’m enraptured by the ingenuity of our ancestors. They created a language filled with affixes. An affix is an additional element placed at the beginning or end of a root, stem, or word, or in the body of a word, to modify its meaning. Our ancestors were “affixers” to the max. It’s phenomenal how prefixes, suffixes and infixes can be attached to root words to create quite an extensive family of derivatives.
Studying the orthographic rules, we realize that CHamoru is quite fluid and flexible. In the words of my 9-year-old nephew, Kiko, who is learning to speak CHamoru, “CHamoru syllables are like Lego blocks, you can build so many words with them.” Anyone who attempts to write CHamoru recognizes that syllables rule! For example, whether a syllable is stressed or unstressed, open or closed determines which vowels to use at the end of words.
Most of us over 50, who speak CHamoru, never learned how to spell correctly. If we wrote in CHamoru, we spelled words phonetically. If we read, it was haltingly, trying to decipher the meaning before pronouncing the word. We never even learned the alphabet in CHamoru. If you are a speaker but not a reader or writer, don’t panic. You can’t be held accountable for something you haven’t been taught.
Good news! The Orthography begins with the Atfabetu. Did you know that there are 24 letters in the CHamoru alphabet, six vowels and 18 consonants. The glottal stop [‘] is the first consonant. You can download a copy of the Orthography from www.kumisionchamoru.guam.gov. Enjoy!