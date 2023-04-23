Can you operationalize the definition of CHamoru revitalization? What does this look like, Saina Lo? I was asked these questions when I was leaving the legislative building after the public hearing and roundtable convened by Speaker Therese Terlaje on April 11, 2023, to discuss Resolution 69-37, relative to supporting the growth of CHamoru Language Medium education and instruction in Guam.
Very good questions. Let’s start by word busting the term “operationalize.” The Oxford Dictionary defines it as: “putting into operation or use,” or “to express or define something in terms of the operations used to determine or prove it.” So, CHamoru revitalization can be defined in terms of how we operate to achieve this end goal. To revitalize is to infuse new life into something that is wilted or waning, or more urgently into something that is dying. It is more complex than administering an IV, blood transfusion or oxygen in the emergency room to someone who is ill, though. It is more closely related to triage, “a process which rations care towards those who are most in need of immediate care, and who will benefit most from it.” In this context, the most immediate need on the agenda of CHamoru revitalization is to resuscitate our language intergenerationally.
It is true, we have thousands of older adults who still speak the language fluently. That number is dwindling rapidly. We lost many of our elders due to COVID. The challenge is that over 85% of all CHamoru speakers are over the age of 65. A language cannot survive without children speakers. In order for children to learn and speak CHamoru, they need to hear it spoken at home and in their neighborhoods by their parents and siblings, relatives, neighbors and friends. The trouble is that the gap between speakers and non-speakers in the three generations born after WWII is huge. If we don’t bridge this gap with bold interventions – triage – our language and in short succession, our culture, will perish. CHamoru will become part of the statistic of Indigenous languages which are lost on a scale of one every two weeks in the world.
One of these bold steps is to seriously address the need for a well-supported CHamoru medium school that can facilitate learning in CHamoru from preschool to adulthood. We have Hurao’s Neni Academy and the Sinipok Immersion program at GDOE currently housed at M.U. Lujan Elementary School. While that arrangement has allowed for a great partnership, it is temporary at best. The CHamoru school has to have the space to expand exponentially. We need a setting that will allow for only CHamoru to be spoken to escalate the learning curve of the students. It can be the nexus for classes for parents to learn and for grandparents, who may be speakers, to share their knowledge. It could also serve as a laboratory school for teacher training in immersion. Such ideas were part of the exciting discussion that educational leaders shared with legislators at the hearing and roundtable last week.
The consortium that the Kumision I Fino’ CHamoru has spearheaded, which regularly convenes stakeholders from the major educational institutions in Guam, has been tasked to provide a proposal with short- and long-term strategies to the speaker in 90 days. This is one very significant way that we as a community are operationalizing CHamoru revitalization.
Breathing life into our Indigenous language and culture is everybody’s business here in the homeland of the taotao tåno’. We can all play a role in revitalization, however big or small. I love the saying by Teddy Roosevelt, “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.” If you are a speaker, pot fabot, speak CHamoru as often as possible with those whom you love. It is so joyful to hear my little niece, Bunitåyi, say her prayers in CHamoru. She is a 4-year-old at Hurao and is well on her way to becoming a fluent speaker. Let’s teach our children how to sing and pray in our ancestral mother tongue.
Rufina Mendiola, a dear colleague and friend, just shared with me a fundraising effort for another form of revitalization: performance, chant and dance. The Guma’ Råsan Åcho’ Latte founded by Fáfa’nå’gue BJ Terlaje has been invited to represent our people and the Pacific region in an international culture and art festival in Sofia, Bulgaria and Istanbul, Turkey this summer. Supporting their engagement is another way to operationalize revitalization. The opportunities are bountiful.
Dr. Laura M. Torres Souder is CEO of Souder, Betances and Associates Inc., vice chair of the Kumision i Fino' CHamoru and chairperson of the Guam Indigenous Heritage Alliance (GIHA). She is an author, historian, educator and literacy advocate.