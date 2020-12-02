The United States took control of Guam as a result of the Treaty of Paris in 1898. The treaty was the signature event that ended the Spanish-American War.
Changes began immediately. Naval governors came in succession. Many served briefly while others made significant contributions. Rules were established, some as ridiculous as a ban on whistling on Sundays or that the hem on women’s mestisa skirts should not be very long as it would brush against dust and dirt.
In 1902, Naval Gov. Seaton Schroeder issued General Order 43 that established another leper colony at Ypao. Its provision included the identification, apprehension and confinement of people afflicted with leprosy known as nasarinu or lasarinu. Unfortunately, those suffering from yaws and ganggosa were misidentified and included in the apprehension and confinement. The other colony was in Pago whose population was wiped out by the 1856 smallpox epidemic and subsequently in 1890 became a home for 100 confined Hansen’s disease patients.
Many CHamorus defied the order and chose to stay in remote ranchland and deep jungle areas to avoid scrutiny and search by officials. Those who were apprehended and confined were visited and cared for by their families. By 1910, Naval Gov. Frank B. Freyer issued another order that people who concealed family members with leprosy were to be prosecuted. Those found guilty served anywhere from 20 days to 60 days often with a ball and chain on their ankles..
Ipao, known today with the spelling of Ypao, was a difficult place to access. It was situated in what some elderly CHamorus described as terrain that resembled half of a cauldron and, in order to get to it, one had to scale the cliffside that is now the hill going down from the previous site of Guam Memorial Hospital as well as from the bottom of the hill alongside John F. Kennedy High School on the way to Tumon. An entry way from the JFK road and into the colony was established upon the first construction of dwellings at Ipao. Sentries were posted for 24 hours, seven days a week.
Not many know that the waters in what is now by the beachfront of the Pacific Islands Club had a promontory that reached as high as twenty or more feet and stretched to the reef of the bay. It made the place ideal for a colony. Access to the place previously was by hunters and fishermen who painstakingly made their way to the area.
Many exiles, suffering with their ailments, attempted to escape the colony through the waters, but the sharp, thorny coral was difficult to maneuver and some even met their deaths upon reaching the reef with its swirling current and possibly sharks. Some did succeed in fleeing the colony and stayed with families in remote areas of the island.
Life was hard for the people. They did limited gardening with manageable crops and caught whatever fish and other sea creatures or harvested seaweed from the shallow depths of the shore. Some were lucky enough to capture ko’ko’, (Guam rail), babuen hålom tåno’, (wild pigs), binådu, (deer), fanihi, (fruit bat), eggs of nesting birds and other wildlife. These were often shared among the residents.
Their tiny homes, some for individuals and some for small families who had multiple members stricken with the disease, were built by the government. The people lived through inclement weather and occasional typhoons. The daily ocean breeze and the heat of the noonday sun provided the residents with whatever comfort there was despite infrequent visits of doctors.
The name of the place was derived from the CHamoru words of I Pao which, when translated, meant the smell because rotting flesh of leprosy and the odorous stench of those with ganggosa wafted in the wind clear through to those living in Tumon. The people there gave the name to the place which today is spelled Ypao.
Then, every year in December starting in 1912, many of the victims, without their consent or even personal knowledge; likewise with their families from where they were pulled from, were shipped off to Culion Island in the Philippines. The practice was ended in 1924 by Naval Gov. Alfred W. Brown.
Today, none of the descendants or relatives have substantial records of information from Culion and so the history of those CHamoru men, women and children who died there remains a mystery.
Peter R. Onedera is a playwright, author, poet, a master storyteller and a CHamoru language educator.