Language matters. It is the way we, as human beings, communicate. It is through language that we express our dreams and feelings. Current and past generations have used language to encode knowledge for future generations. Disconnecting and preventing people from speaking their Mother Tongue has been used as a tool to subjugate people or control them. The power of one’s language is indisputable. Language is our connection to our peoplehood. To lose it is irreparable.
For those who wonder why some of us champion the survival of the CHamoru language in the 21st century, consider this. We don’t protect CHamoru solely as a relic of the past, but as a portal to our ancestors’ unique world view that enriches our future. Our ancestors were master navigators who used precise technology to build and sail ocean-worthy craft across uncharted waters. They lived in harmony with nature and were guardians of the land and sea. They survived natural disasters of record magnitude and damage; and, share many of the values, traditions and wisdom they developed through the CHamoru language.
Enough already with the argument that we have to forget our “nasty ole CHamoru” because it is passe or irrelevant to modern living. This outdated colonial notion must be discarded. Speaking more than one language is a good thing. We are able to draw on the knowledge of more than one world view. It increases intelligence. No one denies that English is critical for Americans and as participants in the global economy. But, there are other factors in the language equation of great significance to our wellbeing.
Recent world events and the growing tensions in the United States remind us, that one’s heritage and identity provides an anchor in the midst of uncertainty and flux. Traditions temper the winds of change and keep us rooted. Old ideas that are no longer functional must give way to different and better ways of coping with our reality, to be sure. But tossing our Mother Tongue to the wind is never the solution.
Since returning home in 2015 after working and living in Chicago for 25 years, I have had the opportunity to rediscover the wonder and majesty of our indigenous language. I was part of that generation right after World War II that went to school under the English-only mandate. Speaking CHamoru was forbidden under the guise that it would interfere with our learning English. We were penalized for every CHamoru word we uttered at school. Thank God we were rewarded for speaking CHamoru in the safety of our extended family life. I spent much of my at-home time with nana and her sisters, who spoke to us only in CHamoru.
While in graduate school at the University of Hawaii, a group of undergraduates requested that they be allowed to study CHamoru to meet their language requirement. Dr. Don Topping was a professor of linguistics at UH. He had just published the Chamorro Reference Grammar with Bernadita Dungca. He asked me to teach the course, as I spoke CHamoru and he didn’t; he would be the instructor on record. I politely refused, never having learned the grammar myself. He prevailed on Robert Underwood and Benit to convince me. I protested, claiming that I was unprepared. They insisted and urged me “just to keep ahead a chapter or two.” That was in 1974.
Much to my chagrin, I confess that is how I taught my first and only CHamoru course. My students, who were less fluent, were kind. Much has happened since then. CHamoru is now a part of the school curriculum, even if somewhat marginal. It is taught at the college level as well.
In my current role as a member of the Kumision I Fino CHamoru, I have embarked on a journey to develop greater fluency in speaking, learn how to read with greater clarity and speed, and write correctly and coherently. This is no small task at age 70, but doable, if you have the willpower.
Each and every day, I discover the genius of our ancestors by speaking more, reading more and writing more. Ultimately, I do not want to go down in history as part of the generation of descendants who cut the cord. So, I stand proud with many others in championing this sacred duty.