In December 1999, I had a wonderful opportunity to attend the Gutierrez v. Ada hearing at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Luckily, KUAM-TV had helped me to get press credentials for this hearing and my wonderful colleague, professor Ron Aguon, also joined in with a review of the case. Our press box seats were less than 20 feet away from the justices. It was a great experience. Justice Scalia, in a light moment during the hearing, said that he wished more English teachers would run for Congress. One of the concerns in this case was over how things were worded. Anyone can listen to the recording of this case on the Oyez website and it is a great resource for social studies teachers. On the way out of the court, I showed professor Aguon the lamppost turtles outside of the court building. Turtles are a symbol of justice because justice is so slow. I had a small box camera and no one was around. I asked Ron to take a picture with me. It was an old-school selfie, before these kinds of pictures became popular, and it is one of my favorite pictures as a professor.
While a picture is worth a thousand words, actual experiences are worth a million words. This was a million-word experience and I still talk about our four days in D.C. in 1999 in my classes today.
As I said last week, Guam primaries are bogus. I hope that in the near future we don’t have primaries. I hope we will simply use general elections and run-offs. Primaries, in their current design on Guam, deny voters and candidates fairness. I am a bureaucrat, I could care less who gets elected. But I do care that the process is fair and follows the laws of the United States and the laws of the great territory of Guam.
Our community is filled with political hacks. But the key to understanding Guam elections is data. Using basic data analysis, we can learn a lot about Guam elections. A person skilled in the evaluation of election data can help any person in office or who wants to be in office, succeed. I know this because I teach students how to do this every year and I use election data frequently in my data analysis classes. The reasons I do this is to help my students get jobs after they graduate.
I believe that our leaders need to look at the Guam Organic Act and other federal laws that apply to Guam and reconsider how we do primaries here. The two offices I am most concerned about are the delegate to Congress and the governor/lieutenant governor. Both of these elected offices have specific federal provisions that apply to elections. We need to perhaps pay more attention to these points. In my opinion, we have created an unfair game in how we elect these positions using a channeled partisan primary. Our leaders need to correct this.