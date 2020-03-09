Growing up, I often heard the adage, “Chickens come home to roost.”
Although I understood what my mother meant — and it wasn’t good — it was not until I moved to Guam that I saw the fowl behavior that inspired it.
For the last 21 years, we have had chickens in our lives. Sometimes by design; most often by default.
When the kids were young, they adopted a boonie chick, whom they named Henry. I called him “Henry the First” because he started our Chicken 911 rescue service.
Henry was a good chick and he was a particular favorite of my oldest son.
But one day, the dog next door got hungry, and went after Henry.
Everyone was so distraught, I bought more chicks for them. Those fared better, but when they got older, they were again the targets of the neighborhood dogs. We did our best to protect them, but eventually, the survivors took flight and disappeared.
Since moving to Toto, we have lived in Boonie Chicken Valley. My daughters have had a series of chicks. As they finished launching or burying each one, we would say, “NO MORE CHICKS.”
Yet there was always another.
About four years ago, one of the girls arrived with a BOX of chicks — five new babies.
Of those, three survived to maturity. I called them Henny, Penny and Lenny. But the beautiful brown and white mottled hen (Penny) had another name: Cocoa.
Cocoa taught me that chickens do indeed come home to roost.
With every brood, she would be back at my door, nesting where she had been kept as a chick. Of course, I’d feed her and the babies, so they kept coming back.
I was rather fond of Cocoa, and was disappointed when she started moving toward another yard in the neighborhood. I’d see her now and then, but for the last six months or more, she was nowhere to be found.
Two weeks ago, I was thinking about her, wondering if a dog had killed her or if a neighbor had made her into soup. I missed her.
But last week, as I got out of the car, I noticed something brown huddled behind a bush along the patio.
It was Cocoa!
“OH MY! YOU’RE ALIVE!” I shouted.
And not only she — she had five new Cocoa-puffs too.
She’s taken up residence by the front door — again.
My chicken has come home to roost.
And it’s good.