One day last week, my Facebook feed popped up a random memory.
I’m usually not impressed with the Facebook snoop-bot’s choices, but this one took my breath away.
It was a split-screen picture of our two foster boys, BJ and Nero, from six years ago.
I sat motionless for a minute as I looked at their two smiling faces, hamming it up behind oversized pinhole glasses.
“Look how small they were,” I said to no one. “They’ve really grown.”
It’s actually been almost seven years since the boys first came for weekend visits. They had already been in the shelter for years. They had watched three siblings leave to new families and wondered why they had been left.
I had known about them for years, but could not take them until my older birdies had flown the nest. When our kid census fell to four, we applied to become the foster parents of the Forgotten Boys.
The first night was telling. Thinking they might have difficulty sleeping in a strange place, I put them in the living room to camp out. Despite the communal arrangement, sleep eluded them. Eventually, I picked up 4-year-old BJ to rock him.
When I put him on my lap, he was like a little board. He did not know how to relax into a mother’s arms. I finally convinced him rocking was good, and he finally fell asleep. I put him in his bed and I went to mine, to cry.
I couldn’t imagine being 4 and never having been rocked. What else had this preschooler missed?
He had missed much, as had his older brother, Nero, whose body will bear the burden of his physical neglect for his whole life.
We began early to fill the gaping holes that came from family neglect and institutional pragmatism. It’s a long process.
Now they are 16 and almost 12, and both a foot taller. Still behind academically and still hindered physically, they work as hard as they can. They now know that they can be anything if they “learn to read and do math.” BJ is a good reader, so he’s ready to be president — or a bagger at Pay-Less.
Last week, one of their school friends asked if they were my real kids.
“Of course they are,” I said.
They are real.
They are kids.
And they are mine.
For now.
And maybe for always.