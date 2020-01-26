Billy Graham, the famous evangelist, was married to his wife Ruth for 64 years. Ruth was asked if she ever considered divorce during their relationship. She answered, “Divorce, no. But I have considered murder!” Using humor, she revealed that even in the best of marriages tensions of crises proportion do occur. She jokingly spoke of murder. Thankfully, most seek the legal remedy of divorce.
Irreconcilable differences in my first marriage forced me to confront my fear of divorce. I was taught that divorce was a shameful sin, a bad remedy to an unbearable situation and particularly harmful to children caught in the middle of a war between their parents. I had heard of countless unhappy couples who stayed in painful relationships “for the sake of the children.” How would my children judge my decision?
Years later, as I was embarking on my second chance at happiness, I was startled by my son’s comment “Papi, I’m a product of a good divorce.” What he said seemed illogical to me. Using good and divorce in the same sentence was a clear contradiction, I thought.
“What do you mean?” I asked.
“I did not lose my mother, instead I gained another one!”
Because my father was absent in my childhood, I swore to myself that when I became a dad, I would not only be a good father but would strive to be a great one. My first wife, for her own reasons, shared similar convictions regarding motherhood. While we wisely turned our backs on remaining unhappily married, we remained a consistent force as parents in our children’s lives. We eventually learned how to become a “blended family.” Much to the astonishment of our friends and relatives, Lo and my first wife are friends – we all share a common commitment as parents and grandparents. I now understand what makes for a ‘good divorce.’
• Remembering the good that motivated both to become parents: Never stop loving your children. Resist the inclination to recruit children to choose sides in a contentious divorce. Not easy to do, but it’s essential. Counselor Jenna Korf laments: “It’s sad how many parents put their revenge agendas ahead of their child’s well-being.” Another warning: “Don’t ever talk trash to a child about their other parent. After all, you found some good in them long enough to reproduce.” As divorced parents we finally got it right. Our children are the better for it.
• Staying married while emotionally divorced can be the worst tragedy: Divorce occurs when the legal paperwork catches up with what the emotions have settled. Staying married for the wrong reasons can inflict pain on children. Jennifer Weiner commented: “divorce isn’t such a tragedy. A tragedy is staying in an unhappy marriage, teaching your children the wrong thing about love. Nobody ever died of divorce.” The Marriage 365 blog challenges couples to “create a marriage that feels good on the inside and not one that just looks good on the outside.”
• Providing the best security blanket for children of divorce: In my first marriage, my spouse and I lacked wisdom, family support, spiritual maturity and the skills to make a cross-racial and multicultural marriage work. Fortunately, our children have not had to pay for our bad choices. We learned that “the best security blanket a child can have is parents who respect each other.”
Eventually I became mature enough to seek companionship in a sacramental marriage that not only feels good on the inside but one that looks great on the outside. We have co-created a genuine blended family reality based on love and common purpose that honors our sacred responsibility as parents and grandparents. It isn’t easy, but we can attest to the fact that it can be done. Our son’s observation rings true. Children can indeed be products of a good divorce.