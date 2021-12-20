2021 has been rough.
Everyone seems to have had their share of strange trials this year.
For me, I’ve had two kids leave Guam; two — no, three — who moved within the states; one of my boys had major surgery postponed; my horse died; I did major renovations on the house, and all of this happened while constantly fighting a child whose OCD behaviors are getting ever worse.
I had a bioscan a few weeks ago that showed my body is under constant stress. Ya think?
But all of these stresses are nothing compared with the many losses around me. At least two friends from the states lost their mothers this year. In the last three months, my best friend from home and a dear friend here lost their husbands, and another friend here lost her mother.
Two weeks ago, a good friend died unexpectedly in his sleep.
And as I write, another friend is lying at the doorstep of heaven.
And Saturday is Christmas.
Thank God that it is!
Christmas is the answer to all this stress and loss.
When the Son of God stepped into human flesh, he came to redeem us from that flesh.
“You shall call his name Jesus,” the angel told Joseph, “for it is he who will save his people from their sins.” (Matthew 1:21)
Jesus came not to overlook sin, but to expose it. “This is the judgment,” He told Nicodemus, a high-ranking Jewish priest, “that the light is come into the world and men loved the darkness rather than the light; for their deeds were evil.
“For everyone who does evil hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his deeds should be exposed.” (John 3:19-20)
Once exposed, Jesus offered the remedy for that sin. He took the punishment for our sins on the cross, and he rose from the grave, conquering death.
“I am the resurrection and the life,” he told Martha, “he who believes in me shall live even if he dies and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die.” (John 11:25-26)
Because of Christmas, my friend opened his eyes in heaven, and my other friend will be there soon.
Because of Christmas, there is light in our darkness and calm for our stress.
“Glory to God in the highest,” the angels said, “and on earth peace among men with whom he is pleased.” (Luke 2:14)
Hallelujah!
May you all have a blessed Christmas.