Christmas doesn’t really change over time. Or does it? If you don’t mind, I’d like to call on my own experience to answer this question.
Pre-Christmas days, as I remember them from long ago, featured these clear images.
We venerated the Nativity scenes (or belen, as I later learned to call them) set up outside churches and in public areas; they were the reminder of what the holiday truly meant. In some of the sites, the figures in the stable were nearly life-size. Everywhere they were adorned with angels, shepherds, animals and starlight.
The large stores downtown had their own magic appeal with their elaborate Christmas displays in the windows, complete with moving figures and Yuletide songs. Such was the wonder of early mechanics, offering us dancing elves, shimmering angels and music that never ended. We kids were always treated to a special trip downtown at Christmas season to view the displays and argue about which was the best.
Santa Claus was everywhere. He sat on a throne of sorts in many of the larger stores, with a line of children waiting to be called up so they could whisper their wishes and tell him how good they had been during the past year.
But you didn’t need to walk into a store to find Santa Claus. There he stood on the street corner, every few blocks, it seemed, ringing a bell and standing beside a giant kettle suspended by a tripod – with a sign requesting donations for the Salvation Army to help the poor. Sometimes street-corner Santa was stooped and with a shiver would put down the bell to rub his hands together briskly. Even Santa had to protect himself against the cold.
Ah, those good old days when the sights and sounds of the Christmas season were all around us!
And today, 70 years later and a half a world away?
The belen is a bit more confined to the indoors than it once was. You can find Nativity scenes in homes, and sometimes on the front lawn, as well as in churches. But public space, even on this mostly Catholic island, is religiously neutral territory that favors Christmas trees rather than stable scenes.
The street corner Santa Claus figures standing by the kettle are harder to come by these days, but they can still be found here and there. A front-page photo in this paper last week showed a masked and underweight Santa, minus the red suit, ringing a bell to solicit donations. The Salvation Army is still at work, doing Christmas things all year long. The Salvation Army center in Tiyan maintains a large pantry stocked with food and clothes to help the needy. It also provides a shelter for the homeless along with a program for recovery from addiction. SA continues its work for those who need help, even if its agents don’t dress in red any longer.
On the radio we hear that familiar “Toys for Tots” refrain with the plea for new toys for children whose families might not be able to offer them wrapped gifts under the Christmas tree. Schools, too, are doing their part to provide for the needy. Just check out the University of Guam Tritons website for reports of student efforts, or take a peek into Santa Barbara School to see the pile of food gifts that teachers and students have gathered. Or how about the annual Christmas Drop, when military planes fly over the atolls in the south, a stretch of 2,000 miles from Palau to Pohnpei, dropping gifts to help kids celebrate?
The style of the Christmas displays might vary from age to age and place to place, but the message is the same: Celebrate the holiday with joy, but don’t forget to spare something to help those outside the family circle who need assistance.
This should be reassuring for us all. The island is not just a hangout for roaming gangs who break into schools and destroy holiday displays, as we read about so often. Not just a rogues' gallery of meth smokers, the kind we see displayed every other day in the paper. Not just a haven for child abusers, as all those publicized misdeeds over the past several years might lead us to believe.
The island is home to those who bow their heads before those creches and reach into their pocket as they approach the man with the bell. It is a place marked by devotion and generosity. Let’s be grateful that some things in life never change!
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.