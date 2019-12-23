For years I have been on a one-mother crusade to debunk sentimental Christmas myths.
As a believer, I think the truth of Christ’s birth is obscured when we embellish it unnecessarily.
For example, entire Christmas plays and sermons are built around the innkeeper. Pity the poor innkeeper. He’s either a saint for offering a young couple his stable or he’s Spiritual Enemy No. 1 for rejecting the infant savior.
But there is no innkeeper in Scripture. Luke gives the most frequently repeated account of Christ’s birth. All he says is: “And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn (Luke 2:7).”
Some will say the innkeeper is implied. Perhaps. But remember that Bethlehem was amazingly crowded because Caesar had ordered a tax and the people were required to register in their ancestral homes. Joseph was a descendant of David, who was from Bethlehem.
Maybe there was no room simply because there was no room.
And likely there was no room so Mary would give birth in the right place.
According to a scripture many ignore, Jesus was to be born at the tower of the flock, which is just outside Bethlehem. Micah 4:8: “And thou, O tower of the flock, the strong hold of the daughter of Zion, unto thee shall it come, even the first dominion; the kingdom shall come to the daughter of Jerusalem.”
The tower of the flock was where the lambs for the temple sacrifices were raised. The shepherds were Levitical shepherds, who took special care of the lambs that had to be without spot. The tower had a room with a clean manger where the lambs were birthed. After birth, they were swaddled for protection.
These were the shepherds who were shocked by the hosts of heaven that night. When the angel said “Bethlehem,” “swaddling clothes” and “manger” they knew exactly where to go to find the newborn Lamb of God—back to the tower.
When God sent his son, it was carefully planned and prophesied. Other scriptures in Genesis and Isaiah point to the same location.
Christ’s coming is unfathomable—an infinite, holy God became a man.
Yet he came—all of history pivots on his arrival.
We should not turn his coming into sentimental stories and glittery cards.
Rather, let us ponder these things as Mary did, in silence and awe.
Have a blessed Christmas.