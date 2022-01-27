From the time I was 12 years old, I grew up a strict Mormon. When I was in high school, the same cop would stop me every day walking to church for early seminary. He was likely puffing up his report statistics. When our daughter Athena was born, Rose and I nailed to our door a kosher mezuzah, according to my family Jewish tradition with the words from Deuteronomy 6:4-9:
“Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God, the Lord is one. Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength. These commandments that I give you today are to be on your hearts. Impress them on your children. Talk about them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up. Tie them as symbols on your hands and bind them on your foreheads. Write them on the door frames of your houses and on your gates.”
When Athena was 13, we celebrated with a select group of her friends and we have privately respected our Jewish beliefs as a part of our life. Athena loves and respects her heritage very much.
I told several of my Jewish colleagues at the University of Guam about this, including Dr. Judy Guthertz. Athena also celebrates her Jewish heritage by having kosher meals on airline flights. I often joke with my friends that Chinese women and Jewish women share a lot in common. They constantly kvetch or nag the men in their lives. Athena is constantly nagging on me. I can’t wait until she gets married. It will take the pressure off of me.
I am a member of the local Guam FBI Citizens Academy. In the last week, a synagogue in Texas was held hostage and the immediate statements made by the FBI were simply not adequate. They have since walked back their comments, but I have been concerned with violence toward places of worship. Public safety should not be hobbled by political correctness.
I am openly proud of my Jewish heritage and I celebrate the history of the religion. In the United States, we have a long tradition of tolerating the religious views of other citizens. Why has there been so much recent hatred for Jewish people in the United States? More violence is directed at synagogues than any other type of house of worship. I simply cannot understand it.
Violence directed toward all places of worship has been growing in recent years. In 2006, a gunman killed five young Amish girls in Pennsylvania and wounded five others. In 2015, a gunman killed nine African Americans at Bible reading at the Emmanual African Episcopal Methodist Church in Charleston, South Carolina. In an amazing demonstration of faith, several of the AME victim family members forgave the gunman at his bond hearing.
There are other examples I can mention here, but I think that we should all consider putting a common message on our door frames. I think that we have a lot in common.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.