This past year, a subject that has not been talked about among youthful hearts has been class reunions of the various high schools on the island. I’m sure that 10th, 20th, 25th, 30th, 40th, and the most coveted, if not long-awaited one, would be the 50th golden jubilee reunions of graduating classes. The pandemic put a stop to nostalgia as it was just too dangerous for everyone. Plans that were years and months in the making had to be put on hold and, hopefully, this coming year will make possible these events that would have brought together classmates from the graduating years. It was something that was long awaited and certainly, most welcome, in alumni minds.
This year is my 50th reunion, class of 1971, George Washington Senior High School. Some people continue to ask me why I always emphasize the “senior” in my alma mater. That’s because, at the time, there was a George Washington Junior High School. The campus was in Ordot having been moved from the original school campus along the highway in Mongmong. That was another campus of George Washington High School but with the move to the newly built one in Mangilao, that campus became a junior high. Once the campus in Ordot was completed, the school was moved again. The school has since been renamed Agueda I. Johnston Middle School and has been that way for four decades at best.
My high school years were wonderful memories. The campus was spanking new when I began my sophomore year in 1968. I believe that was the year the construction was completed and when I entered the campus for my 10th grade, my biggest challenge was in making it to the next class in record speed. For the five minutes from when the bell rang to signal the end of a class, the next one was clear through to the other side of the campus. In five minutes, I ran full speed so as not to be tardy. That was when I learned to walk or maybe run at rapid pace. Today, my children tell me they have a hard time catching up with me.
Nevertheless, this is my 50th year. The highlight of my senior year was the first public demonstration that the island ever saw. It preceded the Guam Federation of Teachers demonstration that took place a decade later. Also, the student population included the entire southern villages on the island and the friendships that were made then continue to this very day. It was an eventful year and definitely a memorable one at that.
My class has a WhatsApp chat and a number of us have been communicating quite closely by texting daily. We are alerted to subject matters that affect us and obituaries are one of them. We have counted over a half dozen former classmates who have preceded us in this life and we aren’t sure whether they were victims of the pandemic or natural causes or the two dreaded words - “old age” - played a part. Because of infection scares, many have avoided attendance at funeral homes and only respond with mail-in sympathy cards and Zooming in on rosaries or lying in state. It was the best many of us could do as, indeed, the matter of life and death was first and foremost in our minds.
In recent weeks, many are slowly gathering enough courage, if not nerve, to undergo the vaccinations that are going on especially those that affect our age group. I got my first dose of the Moderna vaccine this past Wednesday, an event that paid honor to my grandson who celebrated his birthday on the same day. I’ve told myself that for the sake of my grandchildren, it’s important to be healthy these days. This was the motivating factor that prompted me to have the shot at the Public Health center in Inarajan. I’m glad I did, being an insulin-dependent diabetic and taking additional medication for hypertension and high cholesterol. I didn’t have any side effects. My second shot is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11.
I’m ready to participate in my class reunion activities and meetings have resumed to discuss the social aspects while bearing in mind the social distancing, mask-wearing and hand washing.
Peter R. Onedera is a playwright, author, poet, a master storyteller and a CHamoru language educator.