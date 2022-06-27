Our imminent—though not immediate—departure from Guam has motivated me to lighten our load. We cannot move all this stuff!
Last week, I donated some metal storage cabinets to a school.
It took days to clean them out.
In the process, I found some writings of my mother, which should not have been in that cabinet. But they were safe, and I was glad to find them.
Later in the week, I was deep into another storage area, when I came across a box marked “files.” It had sat so long in a high cupboard, it was firmly stuck. It took much energy and will power to free it.
What a discovery!
It was not a mere box of “files.” It was a time capsule of my life, from elementary school to our first life on Guam.
Among the treasures were all my report cards, 1st through 12th grades, along with my standardized-test results.
There were many essays and projects, including a thick file of research from a college writing project.
There were files of letters from special friends and cards from my uncle and grandmothers. And letters from my dad, who died in 1984, during our first life here.
And there were newspapers and clippings.
Some were papers with classic headlines (NIXON QUITS), some were papers with my early bylines. There were remnants of my first newspaper jobs in Illinois, Pennsylvania and here on Guam. (I was a regular contributor to the Islander Magazine and spent a summer as its editor.)
I went through the box with amazement.
As I was reminded of the things I had done, I was filled with gratitude. Who would have thought that a little girl from Catawissa, PA would have her name on newspaper articles and book covers?
While I am grateful for all the Lord has allowed me to do, I was just as thankful for having kept the reminders. The box was a paper trail of my life, which has been lengthened with 26 years of column clippings. I’ve been too busy and tired rearing children—especially disabled ones—to keep regular journals. Much of my life has been written on newsprint.
As I approach my 65th birthday on Wednesday, I am glad to have these tangible reminders of my life and the lives of those I loved.
Lest I forget.
Which at my age is a very real possibility.