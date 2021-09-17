Upkeep has never been more critical
Our island needs a sprucing up, and the work is never finished. Don your work gloves, grab a trash bag and make that litter vanish! Once we’re in the habit, keeping our island clean is as easy as one, two, three.
Yes, each of us can whip up a quick checklist of to-do’s, from keeping our yards trimmed and orderly to keeping our curbsides cleared of junk cars and waste and all our picnic outings litter-free. We can even volunteer for roadside pickup events and beach cleanups. Or offer to help a neighbor cut the lawn and trim the trees.
I know most of you already do your part, and the Guam Visitors Bureau thanks you wholeheartedly. After all, our mission is “to efficiently and effectively promote and develop Guam as a safe and satisfying destination for visitors and to derive maximum benefits for the people of Guam.”
A tourism industry built for you
Deriving maximum benefits for the people of Guam is the most important part of GVB’s mission. In other words, our whole reason for being is to advance the quality of everyone’s life by making Destination Guam so attractive and irresistible to its residents that curious travelers cannot help but crave visiting and returning to the island we all love, cherish and proudly call home.
Meanwhile, let’s all recognize that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s government remains hard at work improving the safety and sightliness of every village, even amid the deadliest outcomes that COVID-19's delta variant has already delivered to too many unsuspecting victims and their grieving relatives.
Why? What’s the rush? Because Gov. Lou understands that “a stitch in time saves nine.” That upkeep and maintenance is more cost-effective than repair. And she knows that our island is in good hands with the unrelenting work of her faithful lieutenant.
Your Islandwide Beautification Task Force gets it done!
Most assuredly, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio’s Islandwide Beautification Task Force continues to respond with an unrivaled sense of urgency and commitment to conservation. And IBTF cannot be thanked enough for its esprit de corps in the face of challenging times.
Through the various stages of GovGuam’s COVID-19 lockdowns and health-safety restrictions, it would have been all too easy to let things slide and allow the island’s property assets to fall into disuse and disrepair.
But Lt. Gov. Tenorio has suffered no such outcomes during the pandemic. Instead, he has kept a watchful eye on the utility and condition of our highways, byways, parkways and beaches, and demanded accountability from the owners of derelict buildings.
That’s because he and his IBTF team intuitively grasp the most important fact of all: that the moment they slacken the reins on cleanliness, safety, compliance, and beautification, the harder and more costly recovery will be.
Together we can!
Our collective attitude must always be that if we cannot kill off the virus for good immediately before it claims yet another priceless human life, then we must attempt every solution within reach to contain its spread and curtail its effects.
Each of us must take personal responsibility for keeping ourselves, our family, and those we care about safe and secure by governing our own habits of cleanliness, health, and safety.
The immediate solutions are obvious. The refrain is constant. Wash your hands. Wear your mask. Stand apart. Get tested. Vaccinate. The long-term solutions are ever evolving. In the interim, we can all pay attention to changing times, circumstances and rapidly improving technologies and apply them as we go.
Ultimately, everyone knows that a slovenly approach to habits, life and living is rarely healthy or efficient and can even lead to sickness and vulnerability to disease and early death.
Moreover, we can scarcely afford to entertain a lackadaisical attitude when the chips are down during this pandemic. Rather, we must prepare ourselves for the moment the chips are up!
From Public Works to Guam EPA, from Agriculture to Public Health, from Parks and Rec to GVB, from the Department of Corrections and its parolees to private residents and volunteers under the leadership of Lt. Gov. Tenorio, this is exactly what the members of the IBTF are doing, day in and day out.
Nothing could be truer than this. Once we’re in the habit of taking better care of our property, our lands, and the island we love, we often wind up taking better care of ourselves. For purposeful activity has a way of improving all habits. And what blesses one thing tends to bless another, and eventually blesses all.
Former Gov. Carl T.C. Gutierrez is president and CEO of the Guam Visitors Bureau, permit czar, and chairman of the Governor’s Economic Strategy Council. Send comments or questions to GVB at communityrelations@visitguam.org.