(Editor's note: Since this opinion was written, the Guam Election Commission stated there is not enough time left to prepare for a closed primary in August, but GEC will prepare for the next election cycle.)
The executive committee of the Democratic Party of Guam has apparently acted out of fear, anger, overt protectionism, hurt feelings or a little bit of all of the above.
They basically shot themselves in the foot and slapped the majority of the registered voters of Guam in the face by opting to close their portion of the upcoming primary election.
They basically and potentially disenfranchised about 92% of the registered voters of Guam from voting Democrat in the primary election.
According to Maria Pangelinan, executive director of the Guam Election Commission, there are only approximately 2,500 registered Democrats and approximately 1,700 registered Republican voters. The balance of the registered voters have never registered their affiliation with either party.
By making this emotional and poorly thought-out decision they have not so intelligently clobbered the majority of the registered voting population on Guam!
Basically, they are telling them they don’t count and most certainly aren’t needed by the Democratic Party of Guam during the primary election.
This ill-conceived and obviously and apparently protectionist approach to harm one candidate in the gubernatorial race while supposedly assisting another may very likely backfire on the entire Democratic ticket in the upcoming elections.
The voters of Guam, the vast majority of whom are not registered with any political party, may come out angry enough at the shear arrogance of this move to sink the existing Democratic majority – across the board - during the upcoming elections.
On the other hand, Juan Carlos Benitez, the Republican Party chairman, has openly invited all registered voters to vote for the party and the candidates that they believe will do the best job in office for the people of Guam.
Obviously, he considers them to be Republicans.
As a clear, present, open and honest difference between the leadership of the parties, the Republicans have allowed every registered voter on Guam to vote for the candidates of their choice.
Historically, during the few times it has occurred, the leadership of two parties have usually gotten together to discuss whether or not to hold an open or closed primary election. That was not the case this year.
The people of Guam have grown accustomed to having open primary elections that allowed voters to weed out those they didn’t desire to see move on to the general elections.
It has been the way of things on island.
If that were not the case, the existing voter registry would not reflect the very small number of direct party-affiliated voters.
This entire Democratic boondoggle may well translate into a quiet but angry voting population that takes their anger out on the very people – the Democrats - who made the decision to cut them off at the primary ballot boxes during the primary election in August.
This blatant attempt to force voters into a position of partisan politics in our small island community is far more likely to backfire in the face of the Democratic Party executive committee than it is to succeed.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.