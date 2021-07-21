For the last three summers, my wife and I have employed Jake, a former student of mine, to work in the garden. This year, Trapper, Jake’s classmate and another former student, joined him in completing garden jobs that I have grown too middle-aged and stiff to complete. Indeed, without them, the vision we have for our potager would not have emerged. They graduated high school this year and are leaving for college in four weeks. While we freak out about being bereft of our sturdy assistants, I have been thinking about the idea of college itself.
Like many, I drank the college Kool-Aid, believing that it was crucial to any measure of adult success. But the truth is that it never helped me much, as I never pursued a professional degree such as accounting, finance, or education during my first four years. Therefore, I did not settle into a career immediately afterward. I majored in liberal arts, which is the quintessential jack-of-all-trades-master-of-none degree. Not one single company in 1988 actively sought a recent college graduate with a degree in nothing specific. Advertising companies sought marketing majors; newspapers, journalism; and other sectors, subject-specific graduates.
Therefore, the fact that I’ve written two books and a weekly newspaper column, and spent many years working in communications had absolutely nothing to do with my undergraduate degree. Instead, these experiences came to me by sheer determination and education by trial and error, with a minor in embarrassment and letdown. The primary benefit of a liberal arts degree to me was to understand that I needed to be scrappy and hard as nails. In 1988, I was a college graduate without a bona fide focus, at least one that potential employers could recognize. The education was all in my head and never quite translated to a resume or job.
It wasn’t until I was in my 40s, after two decades of creating my own opportunities that were barely adjacent to my college major, that I realized I wanted to be a teacher. And then, I was nearing 50 when I pursued a third degree, a Ph.D., in an area as commercially viable as liberal arts, which furthermore had nothing to do with my high school teaching. As an emerging field, Indigenous Studies positions are few and far between. I understood this going into the program; in fact, I never intended to use the degree to teach college. It was entirely a personal intellectual pursuit.
As I think of Jake and Trapper going off to college, I hope that their experience in our garden and caddying at the golf clubs over the summer has taught them that they don’t need advanced education to make a decent amount of money. Indeed, so many of the people I know who are financially successful have become so without so much as an associate degree. My wife, Jenny, only had a few semesters of college before she became a well-known chef; in fact, she didn’t even attend cooking school. She has made far more money than I have with my three degrees.
I know so many people who clean houses and boats who bank twice as much as teachers. Kids who mow lawns charge $50 for a job that takes an hour. Twenty years ago, I knew waiters and bartenders who were landlords. Whatever stories claiming a college education guarantees financial success that might populate your newsfeed, they are simply not true.
Another truth about earning a living and building wealth is that these goals are not necessarily tied to one job. The pandemic has revealed many instances of individuals who gave up primary careers to pursue their so-called “side hustles,” which paid far more than their degree-guaranteed careers. I imagine that the many folks who decided not to return to their pre-COVID-19 desks have probably figured out that their livelihoods are not solely dictated by their education-informed careers. Coupled with the trend of colleges offering free tuition for the upcoming year, I can’t help but wonder if the value of a college education has been recalibrated entirely.
Here’s the thing, despite all my degrees, my truest aspiration has not veered much from my uneducated, illiterate grandfather’s life of farming, foraging and gardening. I am always sad to end a weekend of sweaty digging, mucking out the duck pond and weeding between beans and peppers. I’m not planning on traveling to Egypt anytime soon to see in person the pyramids and sarcophagi of the books and historical surveys of my academic years; or to revisit discussions I proposed in my dissertation. Instead, I’ve been considering walk-in tubs with jacuzzi jets to ease the aches of hauling bales of straw off my truck and carrying buckets of gravel to the potting bench. And a Toulouse goose to tackle slugs.
The many years and thousands of dollars spent on academic suffixes have taught me that I don’t really need them to be content or even enlightened. The deepest knowledge comes from time, experience and effort. My very educated guess is that institutional knowledge might just be the most limited and limiting form of knowing.
Therefore, my other wish for Jake and Trapper is for them to know that cerebral stimulation is something entirely different from college; and one not exclusively experienced in exchange for tuition and fees.