In the last 20-plus years working with the Post or the Guam Marianas Variety, I have a fan base on Guam. Members of the public talk to me all the time because of the articles I write. They tell me all the time, "Run for senator!" I always jokingly reply, "I would never stoop that low!"
I do this column every week as a form of community extension work with the university. It is recognized under the rules that govern my creative activities. In the past, I have been able to suggest and advocate for public policy improvements through my news activities. These also include efforts I have made with the Pacific Daily News, KUAM TV and radio, and Pacific News Center.
Given my long-standing efforts, I know all the players in Guam media. Rex Sorenson was a dear friend of mine and he was an ethical and genuine person. He was also a certified public accountant and a true citizen of Guam. I also know Lee Webber, who served in Guam media for many years. As a young Navy corpsman, Lee was a defender of the 1968 Battle of Khe Sanh. He has been a local icon for U.S. service veterans in this capacity. I first met Sabrina Salas of KUAM when she was a young reporter. She later led KUAM TV. It is really hard to produce local news every day. I also knew Chris Barnett when he was a media comic punk with Andy and Julius. They all grew up and became excellent commentators. I knew Troy Torres at the university. He was extremely idealistic and positive, and he served in student government with Mike San Nicolas. Even in their teens, those two were innovators. They wanted to serve the students.
I also want to mention a few community patrons I have worked with that have helped me over the years. Tony Leon Guerrero was an active patron of my research and he helped many students in his quiet way and he never sought credit for it. Joaquin Arriola Sr. also actively supported our students with his law firm. His law firm utilized our students for research support and sponsored them Also, Justice Arriola has been a long-standing advocate of a Guam-CNMI union. This was totally visionary. Finally, attorney David Lujan has actively supported my students over the years and supported them directly with research. To be frank, there have been silent supporters of our students over the years who have not been recognized. Mr. Lujan is one of the most ethical persons I know.
Over the years I have talked about my daughter Athena and the fun things she has done. I want to tell every parent this. I am serious - if your child goes to the University of Guam and they major in criminal justice or public administration, I will be their tiger dad. I will make sure that every opportunity they have and can take, they will be able to take.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.