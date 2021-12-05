Coming-of-age refers to the period in a young person’s life from being a child to becoming an adult. It includes the adolescent experience. This is a global phenomenon. Different societies determine at what specific age this transition occurs. In Japan, for example, the age is 18, which aligns with graduation from high school and the voting age. The Coming-of-Age festival, or Youth or Adult Day, is a public holiday celebrated on the second Monday of January. The holiday honors Japanese youth reaching the age of 18 at any point in the 12 months since the start of April in the preceding year. The new adults are able to legally smoke, consume alcohol, frequent hostess bars, gamble and drive. They can also choose to get married without parental consent.
Coming-of-age ushers in new freedoms as well as new responsibilities. Childhood to youthful maturity on the pathway to an adult identity is a big deal. Young people have pivotal choices to make during their adolescence. Unfortunately, the paths to enter the adult stage successfully in our society are not clearly marked. Becoming college- and career-ready is a major challenge that adolescents must address.
The educational process designed to make the transition easier has been held hostage by the pandemic. School interruptions and summer learning losses have created emotional setbacks which have threatened or derailed the process of developing maturity for so many of our youth. The support systems that were ordinarily available to young people as they sought to make decisions and life choices have been put on hold as our community has weathered the crises caused by COVID-19. So much loss has caused our island youth to leapfrog from childhood to young adulthood overnight without being fully prepared.
The goal of the "coming-of-age" phase in life is to fortify one’s journey with skills to identify and remove difficult obstacles in our paths. Not allowing yourself to become an obstacle on your own path to excel is essential. Failing to grasp the severity of our current crisis can cause irreparable harm for becoming college- and career-ready.
The challenges are many: the shortage of teachers, the politicization of the vaccine and the shortage of school bus drivers weigh heavily in the horizon. Some parents who have selected virtual platforms for educating their children at home are on a waiting list. The threat of new COVID-19 variants looms heavy. Libraries are closed when they should be open. Bridging the digital divide continues to challenge many families.
Young people on the journey to adulthood must determine what challenges are blocking their pathways to success in school and in life. Reading books to address each challenge will enhance the coming-of-age experience. Best of all while you are engaged in sorting out what lessons to apply from the readings to live a healthier more productive life, you can intentionally increase your vocabulary by defining new words, which will grow your intelligence. When schools are hampered by multiple obstacles, you must fill the literacy potholes through reading.
Read about people who had it tough, got hit in the gut, were betrayed by those who claimed to love them. Some flirted with self-pity and suicide but were able to bounce back from adversity. Their resiliency can serve as an inspiration to beat the odds.
Several books immediately come to mind:
• “Somebody’s Daughter” by Ashley Ford. She shares the burden of her family dealing with the absence of her father who is in jail. Life must go on in a single parent household.
• “Out of Darkness Into The Light: A memoir of Suicidal Survival, Strength and Love” by Kerri Garder. This teen writes about her seven-year struggle with a crippling depression living in a chaotic dysfunctional family and surviving. Her account of self-discovery keeps hope alive.
• “Lost Shot” by Jack Zonfrillo. He writes about his journey from being a reckless drug addict to becoming one of Australia’s top chefs and television super stars. His story will inspire and shock you.
If you are transitioning from youth to young adulthood, invite one of these authors to join you in your coming-of-age adventure. You can become your own best guide by learning from the experiences of others through their written accounts.