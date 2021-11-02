Have you ever seen two workers get into an argument, and it escalates, getting louder and louder? Maybe names fly, and accusations.
Even when the supervisor gets involved and tries to restore order, they still keep at it. What’s wrong with this picture?
Respect is lost - both for each, and for their manager.
It’s a bad look all the way around
During a training workshop several years ago, an attendee told me this had happened in their workplace. It started with normal conversation but grew louder as the disagreement intensified.
It was bad enough that all employees anywhere close could hear these two men and their angry exchange, but a few customers also picked up on it.
Manager to the rescue, or ???
The manager walked in, and immediately, both employees began to blame the other, still raising their voices. The manager asked them to calm down and follow him, but they were so busy yakking at each other, they didn’t hear him.
Finally, the manager raised his voice, telling them to “Shut up!” then pointed to a door and said “Let’s go.” They did, and he led them into the conference room, where they could talk, away from ears that had no business hearing their squabble.
The rights and wrongs
1. The manager was able to get the two battling workers away from everybody else. That was the right thing to do.
2. The fact that the manager had to raise his voice to get their attention is a red flag. His mere presence, him just walking into the room, should have caused both of them to immediately stop. They could then take their disagreement someplace else, or just end it.
My experience was different
I had been working at a fleet vehicle operation - my first real job - for about three months. One night, one of the mechanics was upset over a repair job that wasn’t going well, and he knocked over two containers of fluid. The mechanics normally cleaned up after themselves, because the three-man wash and wax crew I was in had our hands full.
Instead, the mechanic yelled at me to come clean his mess. I had several cars in various stages of being soaped up, rinsed, dried, waxed and buffed. I told him I’d get there as soon as I could.
That wasn’t good enough for him, and he proceeded to scream at me and cuss me out. Well, I was 19, and I gave it right back to him.
Enter Big Ed
The boss, the man we all called Big Ed, had been on his lunch break, heard the ruckus, and he walked into the mechanic’s bay.
Both of us stopped, without another word. Ed said, “You fella’s gonna be OK?” We both nodded, the mechanic walked away, and I went back to my vehicles.
Did we fear Big Ed? No, we had the greatest respect for him. So much respect that we wouldn’t even think of carrying on like that in his presence.
How he earned our respect
Ed took the time to get to know us as people, and he asked questions so he could figure out what made us all tick. We learned from him.
We knew he respected us, and that meant the world. Everybody in that operation would probably tell you we worked hard and smart because it was the professional thing to do. In reality, I think we worked our tails off because we wanted Ed to be proud of us, and we would never want to dishonor or disappoint him.
That was missing in our first example, as the two combatants obviously didn’t feel that way about their manager.
Big Ed inspired my first course
In 2005, I wrote RPM: Recognition, Praise, and Motivation, a course to help managers cultivate deeper and stronger relationships, and to learn how to command respect.
That’s different from demanding it. Commanding respect means the individual gives it willingly. That’s the relationship you want. Managers who don’t have that with their workers may struggle in areas of team building and overall team results.
It’s not about trying to be their friend, it’s about knowing each person well enough to help them deliver their best performance.
If you’re a manager, get to know the people on your team. Plant daily seeds for better relationships. It’ll pay off in a big way.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.