In kindergarten, my best buddy was Steve.
Our mothers were good friends, so we played together often while our mothers gabbed.
One day, Mom gave me an order: “You will not marry Steve.” Steve’s family had a different faith. Mom had seen many children lost to faithlessness because their parents could not agree on their spiritual upbringing. She did not want this for her grandchildren, so she laid down the law early in my life.
She gave me another piece of advice — which I think came after a long day of teaching fourth graders — “Marry someone smart,” she said. “You don’t want stupid kids.”
I took these words to heart and measured every potential husband with her yardstick.
When Michael — an M.I.T graduate who shared my faith — showed up, I was not going to let him go.
Mom’s standard for a mate was good, but didn’t go far enough. I thought about it often as my children were growing. I would add one caveat: “If you want to marry him just because you’re in love with him, don’t.”
Love, particularly as it is celebrated on Valentine’s Day, is the worst reason to marry another. This love is some fuzzy state of being that one can fall into, and, apparently, out of. It’s a selfish feeling that can rise and fall like the tide.
When modern couples pledge to be faithful “as long as we both shall love,” the wedding might as well be adjourned to the divorce court, because that’s where things are heading.
Even biblical love, which seeks the good of the other person, is not a good enough reason to marry. This love is an action that comes from a self-sacrificial attitude. This love does things—it believes, hopes, rejoices, endures.
While successful marriages need such love, they are not built on it. Attitudes and actions waver — they are not a solid foundation.
The foundation is commitment.
During the first wedding, God said the man “shall cleave unto his wife.” Cleaving — sticking like glue — was mandatory; no “love” was required. No conditions applied. The romantic love — “two shall be one flesh” — came later.
In the beginning, marriage was a simple, lifelong commitment.
And it still is.
When my children — boys and girls — were prepared to make that kind of commitment to another of like faith, they received my blessing.
Because then I knew they were ready to marry.
And to love.