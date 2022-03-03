A few years ago, a friend from the United Nations was visiting, so I showed him around Guam. After a couple of hours, he asked me why there was so much complaining about the U.S. government. His impression was that Guam seemed to be treated very well. My friend was from a former colony in French West Africa and spoke French fluently. I told him that my view was that a very small group of people on Guam were filled with ennui and this translates into a false sense of umbrage. The reality is that the vast majority of people on Guam are proud to be Americans. In the mainland U.S., about 30% of people trust the local and federal government to do the right thing. On Guam, 30% of the public trust the local government and 60% of the public trusts the federal government.
In addition to this high level of trust, very few people would be willing to change their U.S. citizenship. When I say very few people, I am talking percentages in the low single digits. Many people who live on Guam earned their U.S. citizenship. If we extended this concept to parents or relatives, this point is even further reinforced. No one is going to talk anyone on Guam out of their U.S. citizenship. Allegiance and fidelity to the United States is not something people think about, it is something that people actually feel. Feelings trump thought.
Guam has let its efforts to improve itself go fallow. We had a commonwealth congressional hearing in October 1997. Following the hearing the commonwealth efforts were abandoned. In 2004, my late friend Dirk Ballendorf put together a book with Howard Willens. It was on President Ford’s 1975 decision to grant Guam a commonwealth status equal to the one provided to the CNMI. The decision was ignored by federal bureaucrats. Dirk asked me why local leaders weren’t furious over this. My general theory is that many Guam leaders don’t really value important concerns outside of their immediate interests.
The formula for getting a better deal from the federal government with a commonwealth is very simple. I am not talking about the self-important political status meetings that are a road to nowhere. I am talking about genuine improvements. To do this, our government needs to ask the President to appoint a special representative. This person would generally have ambassador rank and can discuss in detail what areas need to be improved.
After the October 1997 commonwealth hearings, we went into a 25-year twilight zone of inaction. We had a very embarrassing 15th Amendment case that made us a laughingstock to the rest of the country and the international community. I think the point that a lot of folks don’t get that point is important. Guam looked very backward and we still live with the residual negatives from a bad process. But making genuine efforts can be done, we just have to decide that we want to do them.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.