Do Micronesian migrants belong here on Guam? Should they be allowed to make their home here? We know that the Compact provision allows them to live and work in the United States and its territories. There’s no question that they’re legal, but should they be here?
I’ve told several of my Micronesian acquaintances that they should go home ... or else go on to the mainland where there are more jobs they could take.
Some of the FSMers are soaking up public benefits and not making a contribution – but then again, so are many Guamanians. Worse still, a few are making it to the front page of the daily paper for the wrong reasons. But if I’m embarrassed to read of the latest criminal charge, I know that the majority of responsible Micronesians here are even more shamed by the damage these “poster boys” do to the reputation of all migrants.
We all know that most FSMers have been good neighbors. Many are making a quiet but significant contribution to the society here – for instance, through the visits of our church groups to the prison and hospitals, their outreach to elders in the community, and their exemplary care for one another. They may wear strange dresses and speak a different language, but over the years I have come to regard them as true friends – the salt of the earth, if you will.
Let me add that all of us with any stake in Micronesia are grateful to this island for the hospitality people here have unfailingly shown these newcomers. I’ve said publicly many times, and I repeat it again here that, overall, Guam has proven to be a gracious host, despite those front-page stories.
The problems caused by some individuals are real. In addition, they reflect what we hear about Micronesians in Hawaii. But they don’t seem to be as serious among islanders who have settled in the mainland United States. This I can attest through personal experience. In conducting a survey of FSM migrants to the U.S. mainland, and while making three video documentaries on the subject, I was surprised at how few embarrassing incidents – drunken fights, machetes brandished on the street – marred the generally good relations with the local residents in those places.
So why the problems in Guam and Hawaii, and not in the mainland? Because of the large number of migrants in relatively small island populations, I think. Because there is no small community that a new arrival is welcomed into and that takes responsibility for the newcomer.
When a Chuukese or Pohnpeian or Kosraean moves to a town in Iowa, let’s say, he is welcomed by the group of his own people who settled there before him – anywhere between 20 and 200 islanders. Someone sits him down and explains the rules, and gradually he is introduced to the local people who have shown support for the immigrants. They are his new friends and family, but they are also the ones to whom he is responsible.
The point is quickly made: “These are your new family and friends. Show them respect and you’ll have our full support. But if you mess up, pack up and get ready to move on, because you can’t stay here.”
Here on Guam, immigrant numbers are high, and there is no identifiable small community that can provide that kind of support for the newcomers. They tend to get lost in a large and mixed population.
Being in a strange place without a small group of support providers and rule-makers is a formula for failure. Bear in mind that in the last survey of FSM migrants, we found that the total in just Guam and Hawaii was as high as the number who settled in the entire U.S. mainland.
The conclusion here is obvious. There is a strong case for limiting the number of FSMers settling on Guam and Hawaii for the reasons mentioned.
Islanders should have the right to migrate to the U.S., as the Compact provides for them, but it would be better for them and everyone else if, in the future, they were directed eastward to the mainland.
Father Fran Hezel is a former full-time director of a research-pastoral institute known as the Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.