In August 1665, Cambridge University was suspended due to the plague and students left London to wait out the crisis. Isaac Newton went home and he used this break to set the foundation for the rest of his life. He developed his views of calculus during this time and he also developed a theory of gravity after he saw an apple fall from a tree.
In the last week, the University of Guam has shifted to online work and students will continue to make progress on their academic programs. This is a good opportunity for students and teachers to learn how to use new technology in the classroom. Unlike K-12 students, college students are adults and they learn differently.
As I mentioned last week, this new virus is worldwide and there are a number of key points that distinguish this flu from other types. (By the way, there is a debate over whether this should even be called a flu.)
What we don't know
In China, about 81,000 people were infected and about 3,200 have died from this new virus. This is about a 4% death rate. But we don't know the true number of those infected. We also don't really know how long this virus has been around. If many more were infected, the actual death rate will be lower. But because we are likely going to test far more people, we will likely have a high infection rate.
What is really difficult about this new virus are the unknowns.
First, this virus appears to take a lot longer to develop symptoms than other types of flu.
Second, we don't know why this flu affects the elderly at such high rates and youth at such low rates. It appears that smoking can be a possible factor, and smokers appear to be at higher risk. According to the BBC, the average age of those who have died in Italy is about 81. The average life expectancy in Italy is about 82.5.
Third, this may be a cold-weather virus. Tropical locations, such as Guam, may be less susceptible than colder locations. We still have annual bouts of the flu here, but in many locations in the states, the flu fits a specific weather cycle. If this is true, this new flu may have lesser effects in the U.S. because we are entering the warmer spring and summer months. At some point, there will be a vaccine and this flu will then be a part of life.
There are concerns that calling this a China virus is racist. In 1918-20, there was the Spanish Flu. In the 1950s, there was the Asian Flu. In the late 1960s, there was the Hong Kong Flu. In the late 1970s, there was the Russian Flu. Naming a flu for a location is nothing new.
On a final note, in 1976 there was a swine flu outbreak in the United States. The behaviors and sentiments we are seeing today mirror those from 40 years ago. The major difference is whether this a social media pandemic.