Author Paula Stokes, in her 2018 book "The Key to Everything," writes: "People are always clinging to what they want to hear, discarding the evidence that doesn't fit with their beliefs, giving greater weight to evidence that does."
The fact is we do want our ideas and positions validated, so we seek others who feel the same way. Don't worry, it's not necessarily a bad thing – but it can be. Let's dig into the topic of confirmation bias.
The mental game
I'm like you and see my beliefs as logical, rational and completely impartial. Further, these positions are based on years of experience, weighing and balancing facts that are available.
The concept of confirmation bias was first brought forth in the 1960s by psychologist Peter Cathcart Wason. It's in play as we pay attention to the information that supports our existing beliefs while ignoring or downplaying the information that challenges them. This is a tough realization for many to swallow. We all do it, some more than others.
What we really want
It doesn't matter what the issue is, if I can find someone – anyone – who feels the way I do, validation is accomplished. Two in agreement is good, three is great, four might signal a movement. Kidding.
On the other hand, what if I can't locate anyone who concurs with my specific belief? Depending on my level of maturity and coping skills, I might think of revisiting my position – or totally reject opposing views and build a wall around my own.
Relationships are formed
If you and I agree on one major point, a foundational belief, it's likely we'll also agree on many other things and that leads to friendships and mentally partnering up.
Further, if I agree with you on a big issue that would be a "deal breaker" if we didn't line up together, then I'm likely to accept disagreement on smaller matters. If we agree politically, we'll probably get over the fact that I'm a Rams fan and you cheer for the 49ers.
Well ... maybe you'll get over it. (Couldn't resist.)
Do we disagree disagreeably?
My mom told me over and over that it's okay to argue with people, but always make it friendly. She said to keep the focus on the issue at hand, not to slam the individual because they see things a different way.
You may walk away with no change in either person's beliefs, but you haven't made an enemy. This is a mindset that is increasingly rare in today's world.
Social media fuels our biases
Facebook and Twitter are by far the leading battlegrounds for confirmation bias, and we see daily flame wars over COVID-19, Black Lives Matter and politics in general.
When we read or hear about stories that deal with these topics and the people involved, we filter them in a way that supports our existing beliefs. Speaking of Facebook, their system is designed that way.
Facebook keeps a record of everything we click on, which indicates our interest, and then feeds us more of it. This is based mostly upon whose posts we click on, how frequently we've clicked on their posts, and how much engagement a post has received.
Others say it goes deeper
Many experts speculate that a lot of weight is given to the topic. They suggest artificial intelligence analyzes what you read, which videos you watch and how long you watch them, your comments, likes and shares. All this results in more of the same in your news feed.
Facebook wants you on their platform longer to support their advertising programs, and they'll do whatever it takes to accomplish that.
Workplace biases
If someone you like and consider a good worker takes an extended break, you won't be bothered. You might label a person you don't like or respect as goofing off. In either case, how you feel will confirm your bias.
Unfortunately, this can factor into employee reviews and promotions. Once a boss has developed an opinion of us and our value to the team, it's tough to change it. If that opinion is negative, it will take effort to turn things around.
Confirmation bias is real. We see what we want to see. How do you see things?
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 a.m. on "The Ray Gibson Show" on ThePoint 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com