When a bunch of strangers show up at the shore, plant their flag on our island and start giving orders, how do we respond? Full-out confrontation between us and the strangers, right? Not always. First of all, it depends on how many of them there are and how well armed they are. Then, too, the response might depend on what they’re offering us. If they have access to iron hoops when we’re still making tools of stone and shell, we might want to humor them a bit. If they have lots of corn and other foods that make our mouths water, all the more reason to do so.
Centuries later we can pound our fists on the table and ask how our ancestors could have been so weak-spirited. If we had been standing on the shore to meet them, we would have resisted on the spot. Or so we like to think!
But the ancestors may have known something that we tend to overlook – that deference might sometimes be a more profitable strategy than defiant resistance.
When a German warship showed up at Yap, more than a century ago, and took control of the islands, the village chiefs made little fuss over the intrusion. Their response was something like this: “We may be the island chiefs but we recognize your authority over us. In fact we’ll find young men to serve as your police officers so that they can enforce your law.”
And so they did. But the police officers were also sons or close kinsmen of the chiefs. With their badge and uniform they enforced more than German law. They were now in a position to nudge some of the more stubborn villagers to carry out what they might have once resisted doing – and they could blame it all on the Germans. The result of the collaboration was to strengthen rather than weaken the authority of the chiefs during German “rule.”
The same sort of thing happened in Palau. Soon after their arrival, the Germans began complaining about the young men’s clubhouses. The missionaries disliked them because of the sexual promiscuity there, and the Germans feared that they were spreading venereal disease. “Let’s get rid of them,” the German authorities decided. They were surprised when the leading chiefs in Palau supported them. Within a year, all the clubhouses were closed.
The chiefs had their own reasons for wanting them shut down – the clubhouses, which had a life of their own, challenged the authority of the village chiefs. Even in those days young men were hard to control. Could that possibly have been the reason that the Spanish missionaries found it so easy to close the urritaos houses here on Guam in the early mission period?
When you read history, you find plenty of examples of radical changes taking place. Presumably this happens because the strangers on the shore said so. But you and I must know better. Back in the past, just like today, local people had the good sense to know when to compromise. Not necessarily because of fear of the outsiders, but because the local folks sensed that they could take advantage of them even as the outsiders were satisfied that they were the ones in charge.
It might be that “collaboration” is a better option than full frontal assault. Perhaps the ancestors here on Guam, islanders that they were, recognized the value of that option. Not because they were outgunned, but because it was a better route for acquiring what they wanted. Give those ancestors from a few centuries ago credit for being able to size up their new “rulers” and being able to figure out how to get what they wanted even as they bowed politely to them.
Isn’t that the island way?
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.