The vast majority of Guam’s citizens are looking forward to seeing 2020 in the rearview mirror, with hopes that the new year brings relief from the pandemic and sees the rebuilding of our economy.
If you’re making plans for a better year and a better you in 2021, maybe I can help.
We all want positive change
It’s been a rough year and we’re not out of the woods yet. If the COVID-19 vaccine(s) and other existing as well as emerging treatments prove successful, this virus may soon take its place in the category of others that did their damage and then were controlled.
In any case, people want hope and change. If you’re in a leadership role of any kind, take note: if you can offer legitimate hope to your team, you’ll likely find them more willing than ever to accept change in order to harness it.
The key word there is legitimate. Anyone who peddles false hope in order to achieve some short-term objective, is going to lose the trust of their team — and deserves to.
Goals must meet principles
When we can align a new goal with one of our principles or core values, it immediately feels right. Values and principles filter out the ideas and opportunities which look good on the surface, but don’t match up to what we say we believe in.
If you’ve never done it or need to revisit the topic, grab a notepad and list what qualifies as the fundamental beliefs you operate by.
In looking at what we want to achieve in 2021, which of those fundamentals do we want to hitch our goals to?
Let’s try learning
Goal: I will read 12 books to enhance my career in 2021, one per month.
Principle: I am committed to improving my knowledge on a regular basis, to make myself more valuable to my employer.
Reality: Life sometimes gets in the way of a goal. What if something pops up that prevents you from reading all 12 books? That commitment would turn you to other forms of content like training courses, podcasts, or blog posts to supplement the books.
It’s not the reading of the books that matters, it’s pursuing knowledge and using what we learn to make changes in our life.
A little more reality: Someone who reads one book in an entire year and applies the knowledge gained, is far ahead of the one who crams in 12 books and does nothing.
How about coaching?
Goal: I will work with each team member to develop a plan for advancement, and meet X-number of those individual objectives in the next 12 months.
Principle: I am committed to helping each employee to maximize their potential.
Reality: That commitment will keep your head in the game when someone decides to quit. Coaching is part joy and satisfaction, along with part frustration and disappointment.
I’ve coached people and I’ve written a couple of courses on the subject. I’ve seen people with enormous talent simply refuse to go along with a program. Good coaches don’t quit, and find a way to inspire those who otherwise won’t participate.
I want to lose weight
Goal: I will drop 10 pounds in the next 90 days.
Principle: I am committed to achieving better health.
Reality: That commitment needs to be solid, especially if you go hard the first month and lose less than you’d planned for.
If goals and principles don’t match
What if I hammered home those 12 books, but didn’t improve my performance by using the information?
What if got lazy and indifferent, and that led to somebody I was coaching to give up?
What if I lost the 10 pounds, but ignored my health in other areas?
If you were observing me, would you be justified to think my goals, principles, and commitments were somehow disconnected?
Make that list now
Whatever you want to accomplish in the coming year, personally and professionally, put in writing what you say you believe in. Ask yourself what kind of goals and commitments would make sense to serve those beliefs.
Then get moving with the plan. You just might get a whole lot further down the road than you now think is possible. May 2021 be your greatest year ever.
Jerry Roberts helps workers achieve more. He comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 a.m. on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com