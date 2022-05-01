Connection is a loaded word. It carries such diverse meanings depending on the context in which the term is used. In Guam, it is often used disparagingly to imply an underhanded way of getting something done. People scoff at how we, as islanders, often depend on "who we know" to make things happen. From my vantage point, It is a travesty to assume that exercising our well-earned social currency built on trust and reliable service is a bad thing. Don’t confuse "connection" with nepotism, they are not synonymous.
Lest we forget, the bureaucratic system, which is the public service business model, is a structure that we inherited as part of the American governance playbook. Slow moving, siloed services entangled in endless policies and procedures has become the hallmark of the modern bureaucracy which was designed during the industrial period. It is heavy, cumbersome and overburdened by red tape. Yet, if we are to be part of the American system of government, we must abide.
We have perfected the art of bureaucratizing our actions, so much so that we prevent action from taking place. We can point fingers at this department or that government official but that is unfair and unjustified. It is not anyone’s personal fault. It is a state of operating that is part and parcel of our colonial legacy. To dismantle such an albatross will require transformation of mega proportions. So, what do we do when we need to get things done in the public or private sector for that matter, we resort to what we know works, connections - aka relationships or social currency.
To the undiscerning person, this strategy may appear to be suspect. But, it is an effective approach to overcoming hurdles, so long as it does not harm others or circumvent the law. What do I mean? When you have tried to get answers to questions you might have about a permit, refund, procedure or whatever issue you are trying to resolve; and you can’t seem to contact the person who might assist, even when you have persistently made efforts to find that person(s), you eventually resort to exploring your relationship network to locate that person. For example, you might have a måle’ working in an agency who can identify the “right person” to answer your question quickly and she facilitates the connection between you and that person. There is nothing underhanded about that. Frankly speaking, it is a creative, innovative approach to bypassing bureaucratic sinkholes or untying knots.
As you can tell, I am irked by those who are quick to condemn the informal networks we use in the islands to facilitate problem-solving. I maintain that so long as it is legal and does not hurt others, why talk smack about this cultural tool.
Rather, let’s explore the value of connectedness. Melinda Gates, wife of Microsoft mogul Bill Gates, wrote that “deep human connection is … the purpose and the result of a meaningful life – and it will inspire the most amazing acts of love, generosity and humanity.” To this I would add, reciprocity. Connectedness is about sharing resources and knowledge. It is about leveraging relationships for the wellbeing of people in community. It creates a sense of belongingness.
As we reflect on the impact COVID has had, we recognize that among the most difficult challenges we faced was separation from loved ones. Children in particular have suffered immensely from being isolated from classmates and friends. These bonds, which are forged in childhood are so critical for developing maturity and lifelong friendships. Samuel and I listened to a Plain English Podcast by Derick Thompson the other day entitled, “Why are American Teenagers so Sad?” It was really alarming to grapple with the research findings on sadness. The well-respected experts on the show pointed to the lack of connectedness caused by social media and isolation as the root causes of this phenomenon among youth. This malaise has affected our children too.
We might be quick to disparage human connections being utilized in facilitating actions but be cautious not to rush to judgement. Human connectivity is at the bedrock of the wellbeing of community. Being interdependent upon each other is solidly implanted in our cultural ethos as island people to be other-centered and to give each other a helping hand. The CHamoru value of inafa’maolek is the embodiment of the practice of making good for one another. Let’s stay connected. It is healthy!