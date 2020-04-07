Fear may be a bigger enemy than the coronavirus. The virus has less chance to touch us if we stay inside, and practice optimal distancing and hygiene when we venture out. Fear is something our mind generates, and if we’re not careful, it can overwhelm us, blanket us, and be our constant companion.
I’ll unpack some facts today that will hopefully benefit you if fear has been gnawing at you.
The virus hasn’t changed
Just because the numbers of residents infected with the virus is climbing and we’re told we may expect staggering totals of casualties in the weeks and months ahead, it doesn’t mean the rules of protection no longer work. They do work if we use them religiously.
Safe distancing, masks, and a fanatical focus on hygiene is required. You can find excellent information online on the level of precautions needed. Don’t ignore them. Be a sanitary freak and teach your whole family to do the same.
In addition, do these things:
1. Exercise daily
It doesn’t have to be strenuous. Walking or jogging is fine. Go to YouTube and search for “bodyweight exercises” to see an endless variety of moves you can use.
Exercise is incredibly valuable at a time like now. When your physical state declines, your mental state will suffer. Get outside into the fresh air, preferably in the sun (unless prohibited from that), and give it 15-30 minutes each day.
2. Sleep more
Go to sleep early and get 7-9 hours nightly. Sleep connects to physical and mental conditioning. Along with exercise and nutrition, it influences the performance of your brain.
This may be easier if your job has been sidelined due to the lockdown. If so, use this time wisely to train your kids in proper sleep habits. There’s no school to deal with, so the tendency is for children to want to stay up later. If that is keeping you up, it’s not the ideal situation. When they go to bed early, you can too.
Those who are doing “essential” work and are not home as much can still figure this out. You may have to juggle some things, but you can do it.
A full night of restful sleep is a powerful weapon in the battle against fear.
3a. Skill building – work
One way to push back against worry over the events of today is to plan for the future. When life returns to some level of normalcy – however long that takes – what additional skills would help you do better in your job?
Imagine walking into your boss’ office and saying you used the time away to level up a notch in important areas. This is going from average to good, or good to great, or great to elite. Or, it could be taking on a topic you know nothing about but is one your employer would find valuable. What if you return to work ready to lead out in one of these categories?
3b. Skill building – hobby
If you’ve always wanted to pick up a hobby, this may be the time for you. It might just be for yourself or could work into a family project. Kids will have a lifetime to remember what happened during this unique period of history, and those memories will be strong.
What will they most remember about the things the family did together?
4. Show gratitude
In addition to the things above, showing gratitude helps kick fear to the curb. If you’re a person of sincere faith, then thank God for His goodness and for what you have. Trust that He sees all and knows all.
Show gratitude to friends and especially family. Tell your spouse or significant other how important they are to you. Do the same for each child. Then reach out to those not in your immediate family, via phone or video chat if possible. It’s the perfect time to tell people how you feel. Don’t blow the opportunity.
This is by no means a complete list of all the steps we can take to improve life and protect ourselves and our families from the ravages of fear, but it’s a good place to start. May God bless you.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 a.m. on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com