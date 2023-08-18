The Guam Legislature is on the cusp of determining our island's financial future as they work through and finalize the government budget in the next few weeks. While optimistic economic forecasts might tempt a more liberal approach to spending, the wise path forward must be grounded in fiscal conservatism.
Our island is abuzz with promise. The Guam Visitors Bureau projects that tourism numbers will soon surpass a million visitors, and military buildup continues to infuse billions into local projects. These prospects may entice some to expand spending. History and common sense, however, advise a more prudent path.
A conservative approach is not about stifling growth or avoiding necessary investment. Instead, it means directing resources judiciously toward essential areas: education, public safety, public health and long-term economic growth. This approach ensures stability and sustainable development, avoiding the seduction of flashy but nonessential projects.
Investing in the Core Pillars
1. Education
Before Typhoon Mawar, $20 million was allocated for public schools and public health improvements. The subsequent redirection of these funds to typhoon recovery led to schools failing public health inspections. This is a glaring reminder that diverting funds from essentials can have cascading consequences.
2. Public safety
A well-funded public safety system is not just about reacting to emergencies; it's about proactive community protection. Investment here means a safer, more secure environment for our citizens.
3. Public health
If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything, robust public health infrastructure is nonnegotiable. As the world grappled with unforeseen challenges, those regions with solid public health systems fared best. We must learn from this lesson.
4. Economic growth
A focus on economic growth is vital for the long-term prosperity of Guam. Sustainable development, workforce training and support for local businesses should be central to our strategy, ensuring we build a resilient economy capable of weathering future storms.
The lessons from Typhoon Mawar and the pandemic are instructive. Unforeseen events can and do occur and require flexible but responsible budgeting. The typhoon's impact led to an emergency reallocation of funds, resulting in a domino effect that harmed our educational system.
These examples highlight the importance of maintaining a cushion for unexpected challenges. Allocating resources to "nice-to-have" projects might provide immediate gratification. Still, it leaves us vulnerable to unforeseen shifts in our economic landscape.
Building a resilient future
The Legislature must take a long-term view. We build a robust foundation for our island's future by focusing on fundamental needs. Investing in education shapes our future leaders, public safety maintains stability, public health protects our community and a focus on economic growth ensures continued prosperity.
As our senators debate the budget, they must remember that fiscal conservatism is not about austerity, but wise stewardship. It is about recognizing core government functions' importance and prioritizing them.
The promising economic outlook is an opportunity, not an invitation to spend recklessly. By taking care of the basic operations of government, we set the stage for sustained growth that benefits all.
The time is ripe for a thoughtful, conservative approach to Guam's budget. By directing funds toward education, public safety, public health and economic growth, we protect our island from unforeseen events and build a future rooted in stability and prosperity.
They must resist the allure of short-term gains from nonessential projects and maintain a steadfast focus on what truly matters. The choices made in the coming weeks will resonate for years to come. Let's ensure those choices reflect the wisdom of investing in the essentials, taking the long view, and building a Guam that thrives today and tomorrow.
Vincent Borja is a doctorate of business researcher studying organizational leadership and holds a master's degree in business administration and a master's degree in leadership, respectively. He is an Army combat veteran, a digital entrepreneur and a mentor to first-generation professionals in career development and planning.