A very close friend of mine shared some thoughts with me that I believe are worth sharing with the readership of this weekly column.
Some folks may find differences with a few of them but then that is what writing is all about, tweaking the thought processes of readers.
If you allow yourself the time and read through them, with an open mind, it is my belief you will find some common ground with my friend's thinking.
So here goes:
“A gun is like a parachute, if you need one, and don't have one, you'll probably never need one again."
"The definition of the word conundrum is: something that is puzzling or confusing.
Here are six conundrums of socialism in the United States of America:
1. America is capitalist and greedy - yet around half of the population is subsidized.
2. Half of the population is subsidized - yet they think they are victims.
3. They think they are victims - yet their own representatives run the government.
4. Their representatives run the government - yet the poor keep getting poorer.
5. The poor keep getting poorer - yet they have things that people in so many other countries only dream about.
6. While they have things that people in other countries only dream about - they want America to be more like those other countries."
Why do people allow themselves to be duped into such thinking?
“These three, short sentences tell you a lot about the direction of our current national - and possibly local - government and cultural environment:
1. We are advised to not judge all Muslims by the actions of a few lunatics, but we are encouraged to judge all gun owners by the actions of a few lunatics.
Funny how that works. And here's another one worth considering:
2. It seems we constantly hear about how Social Security is going to run out of money. But we never hear about welfare or food stamps running out of money! What's interesting is the first group 'worked for' their money, but the second did not.
Think about that - and last but certainly not least:
3. Why do we discuss cutting benefits for our veterans, pay raises for our military and cutting our military to a level lower than before World War II, but we are not stopping the payments or benefits to illegal aliens who are flowing through our borders.”
Am I the only one missing something?
There is something terribly wrong with the direction our current government is heading and if we do not regain balance and control of its operations we are headed for some seriously difficult times.
"If you do not take an interest in the affairs of your government, then you are doomed to live under the rule of fools." – Plato
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.