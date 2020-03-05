In a famous Aesop fable, a mountain began rumbling and the people who lived in the town became very frightened. In the end, a mouse appeared out of a cave in the side of the mountain. Is the coronavirus a mouse rumbling in a mountain?
All else equal, this is what the current coronavirus epidemic sounds like. Every year, I get a flu shot. If you want to worry about a killer virus, look to the common flu first. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website data from 2010-present, it is estimated that about 30 million people in the United States get the flu every year. Of this number, about half of those infected see a doctor about it. Of those who seek medical help, about 300,000 to 600,000 are hospitalized. All else equal, about 30,000 to 60,000 people die every year in the U.S. due to the flu.
Regarding the coronavirus deaths, nearly three times as many people have died from the common flu in the U.S. since December. About 80% of people who get infected with the coronavirus have mild symptoms. Some media sources have said that in this group, the coronavirus is a like a common cold. About 15% have more serious symptoms and about 5% require hospital care.
I have seen a lot of odd statistics on Guam related to the coronavirus. For example, some will claim that Guam’s base population percentage will result in a certain number of serious cases or death. Even if this were a full epidemic, not everyone will be infected.
In 1969, Michael Crichton published “The Andromeda Strain.” The book describes an extraterrestrial microbe landing on earth and threatening the world with a pandemic. Believe it or not, some theorists believe in “panspermia” or the idea that microbes from outer space bombard the Earth on a regular basis. For example, comets leave vapor trails in outer space. As the Earth orbits the sun, it passes through these vapors and possible microbes in the water vapor fall to Earth. Since China has a large land area and there are many duck and pig farms there, some theorize this may be the source of these viruses. As late as 2016, a Chinese researcher, Jiangwen Qu, discussed this extraterrestrial angle on pandemics.
In general, I think that most reasonable citizens of Guam should follow some basic rules all the time. First, get a flu shot every flu season. Second, wash your hands before and after using the bathroom. Third, cough into your elbow and not your hands. Fourth, if you are sick and have a cold, be considerate to others. Tell people and avoid shaking hands or social kissing. I tell all of my students, if they are sick with the flu stay home. I have had students come to class, cough on me and tell me they have the flu. Of course I excused them. But later I caught the flu.