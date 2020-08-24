Dear Coronavirus,
I cannot believe you are still lingering after all the abuse you’ve been through in the last two months.
You’ve just been out there, spreading happily the way viruses are wont to do, and you’re still catching the blame for all kinds of government overreach and citizen abuse that is really not your fault.
I mean, CV, it wasn’t your fault that back in the spring the CDC jettisoned the guidance of the “2003 Medical Examiners’ & Coroners’ Handbook on Death Registration and Fetal Death Reporting” and the “CDC’s Handbook on Medical Certification of Death,” to adopt a position paper of the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE).
When they did that, CV, they popped you to Part 1 of death certificates when by the 2003 Guidelines would have typically put you in Part 2. Thanks to these guidelines, those “chronic comorbidities” usually in Part 1 would slide into Part 2. (See: “If COVID fatalities were 90.2 percent lower….” at https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news)
This change in reporting made you look like the 1918 Flu Pandemic and created more fear in the populace.
It also wasn’t your fault, CV, that between May 21 and July 31, 18,135 people entering Guam — mostly residents — were jailed at public expense in four hotels. They were locked up without due process of law and confined to their rooms without as much as the hour of fresh air accorded to DOC inmates. Their crime? They visited the Continental USA, put their toes in “high-risk” states, and then dared to come home.
Why all that fuss, CV? Because we’ve now found 20 or so positive tests among all those returning residents. (That works out to less than 0.11% positive tests among those returning, figuring some cases happened outside the time frame above.)
It’s also not your fault, CV, that schools have been disrupted, church services have been suspended, long-time businesses have closed and the island’s economy is making a deep dive into the Trench. Or that healthy people — and little children — are being locked up yet again to stop you.
These are all decisions of men and women who are using you to foment fear and control the rest of us.
Frankly, CV, if I were you, I’d leave. I’d get out of town while the gettin’s good.
And the sooner, the better.
Signed,
A tired mom of three disabled kids who are tired of missing school