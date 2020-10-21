Long after COVID-19 is conquered, hopefully soon, we can all look back with a measure of calm perspective. Right now, our country is throwing blame on one person, Donald Trump, for the current state of infections and deaths. It is a deafening echo chamber that might make you think Trump is the sole reason why the entire earth is in the midst of a worse second wave. Here’s the thing though, if we are to blame the American president, it is only reasonable that we also hold every other world leader in as much contempt because, quite frankly, the spikes and upticks are global.
But we’re not. All reason has flown the coop; hopefully, it will return and restore us with a sensible approach to analyze how this pandemic affected us.
I imagine that we might look back and realize that lockdowns probably didn’t work as well as we hoped and that perhaps the devastating job losses and economic downturn were, in retrospect, a tragically unnecessary and too-high a price to pay for a fear that was stoked by experts who had no answers themselves.
I myself am no longer able to participate in the hatred concerning the pandemic, and I am reaching for a retrospective that might be too early to have. But I’m giving it a shot in the name of serenity. One of the ideas that is helping me is to try to identify the tyrannies that have emerged from this crisis.
Yes, tyrannies as in tyrants. Historically, despots like Genghis Khan, Josef Stalin and Adolf Hitler are the main cause of crises, but this is not the case here. Quite the opposite, in the age of the COVID, it is the virus that has brought forth many tyrannies. What exactly do I mean?
Early on we witnessed the tyranny of hoarding. People were fighting over toilet paper and anti-bacterial wipes. Long aisles of bleach became eerily empty and, all of a sudden, regular non-medical folks were shunned for wanting to buy better n95 masks. In fact, we weren’t allowed to buy much of anything.
Then followed the tyranny of misinformation. Every headline still gives the same, grim report which, even if the statistics are accurate, are completely unbalanced and therefore misleading. We no longer get the whole truth about anything. In fact, even the good news features about people who beat COVID are equally ridiculous. Think about it: with as busy as hospitals are, are we really convinced that the entire staff can assemble to applaud a patient as he or she leaves the ward to go home? Which is it, are the front liners overworked or is there plenty of time to have a conga line? The media had become an autarch.
Inevitably, as this is the USA, a tyranny of self-determination emerged. Not everyone was convinced that masks helped limit the spread of the disease and invoked their constitutionally-guaranteed personal freedom to wreak havoc in crowds. Non-compliant baseball moms were tasered and dragged off bleachers, cabins-full of airline passengers shamed non-believers off flights. Conservatives and BLM protesters alike gathered in the name of concerns higher to them than community health.
For me, the oppression I will most remember will be the tyranny of scientists. Not one of them was willing to commit to a definitive protocol for maximum safety. They said masks would be effective in spreading the disease, but failed short of offering any help in actually not catching it. Some days COVID-19 was an airborne disease, other days it was not. Rather than consulting with each other to give a cohesive message, they jockeyed for airtime with their own version of scant, confusing information. Combined with the call to “listen to science,” a warped authoritarianism emerged. And it has caused more doubt than clarity.