An unknown author once said, "Jealousy comes from counting other people's blessings instead of your own."
I've been on the listening end of quite a few vain conversations that have a tendency to start with "Did you know ...?" The statement never really ends on a high note, and usually with "How did they get that?" Why should it matter and what does that have to do with the price of tea at Happy Mart? If others have things you don't, then they have things you don't. Don't fret about it. Being envious about what others have won't put it in your hands.
Before you get jealous of what other people have or do, let's detail some of the blessings that you may have taken for granted.
You were able to get out of bed this morning while some people are bedridden. You were able to do your morning bathroom routine without any assistance while some people need help. You were able to prepare your breakfast and make your coffee the way you like it while some people don't have food to start their day. You were able to dress in clothes that are washed and pressed while all some people have is the clothes on their backs.
You're able to drive yourself to where you want to go while some don't have any mode of transportation. You've got a job or own a business that provides you a means to earn money while some people have no job and are finding it difficult to gain one.
Making a phone call, instant messaging and access to news important to you are accessible through the smartphone you have right by you while some people don't have telephones in their homes. Should you need help or if you want to talk to someone, you have them on speed dial while some people don't know anyone they can call.
Your dilemma at lunch is choosing what you want to eat and where to go while some people need to save what they have so that their families have something to eat for dinner. You wish that 5 o'clock would come sooner so you can go home while some have no home to go to.
You worry that your diet and exercise plan isn't enough to meet the fitness goals set by your doctor so he can take you off your meds while some people can't afford the medication they need much less have a doctor they can see regularly.
You have the opportunity to eat dinner with your spouse, kids and others you love while some people have no one to share their meal or company with. Before you go to bed, you can take a nice hot shower and dry off with fresh clean towels while some don't have the means to warm their water for a bath and need to share their towel with others.
At the end of the day, you can lay yourself on a comfortable bed with fluffy pillows and dream yourself off to sleep while some find space on a cold hard floor and cry themselves to sleep with the fear of what will happen tomorrow.
When the sun rises the next morning, you have another opportunity to make your day and others better than the day before while some people no longer have that same opportunity because it went with them in their passing.