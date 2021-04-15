In 1937, President Franklin Roosevelt had a major problem on his hands. During his first term, he felt that many of his Depression response proposals were being thwarted by the U.S. Supreme Court. Following his reelection in the fall of 1936, President Roosevelt proposed, "The Judicial Procedures Reform Bill of 1937." This bill was later labelled, "the court packing plan."
A central idea of the proposal was that for every justice on the court over the age of 70, an additional justice would be appointed. At the time, several justices were over 70 years old, so this would have allowed Roosevelt to appoint up to six additional justices. Ultimately, the idea to change the number of judges never went anywhere. But other critical provisions related to court procedures did pass. The push to increase the number of justices was lessened in part due to Associate Justice Owen Roberts moving toward the Roosevelt center and the retirement of Associate Justice Van Devanter. Hugo Black, a Roosevelt ally, was appointed in his place.
My point for raising this history is that proposals to change the U.S. Supreme Court are nothing new. Right now, there are calls to increase the number of justices and this is actually a form of cyclical politics in the United States. In fact, these kinds of discussions go all the way back to the founding of the republic and were an active part of the constitutional convention.
One of the Federalist Papers most cited by the Supreme Court is Federalist 78, ghost authored by Alexander Hamilton. For the younger part of the audience, this is the guy on the $10 bill and the main character in the musical, "Hamilton." Law Day will be held on May 1 this year and I encourage everyone to read Federalist 78 to reflect on the fundamental role of the judiciary in our society. By the way, Hamilton also proposed the oath of office for judges and was a strong advocate of lifetime appointments for federal judges.
Part of the effort to increase the number of justices is driven by various dramas over Supreme Court appointments. There is nothing new about the drama, what is new is that social media and online resources have drawn the public much closer to these disputes. President Jimmy Carter never got to appoint a justice to the Supreme Court. It has been stated that if he could have, he would have appointed Ruth Bader Ginsburg. When President Ronald Reagan was elected, his first appointment to the court was Sandra Day O'Connor. By the way, after O'Connor graduated from Stanford Law School, she had a lot of trouble finding a job. Women simply were not lawyers. Today 54% of law school students are women and are a very active part of the legal profession in the United States.
Part of the current court drama was the Republicans blocking or allowing appointments to occur during election years. It appears some of the current drama is just a reflection of politics.
Ronald McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.