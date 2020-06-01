OK, Coronavirus, you win.
I’m waving the white flag. I surrender.
I cannot get to the truth about you, though I’ve been hunting for it almost daily for months. I cannot connect the dots I’ve found about you without having my intelligence and integrity challenged.
I don’t want to think about you anymore.
I don’t want to give you an inch more of the news hole I fill weekly.
But you have so invaded my life that I cannot avoid it. I surrender. You may take my column this week but, Lord willing, this is the last time.
I am so angry about what you have done to my island and nation I can barely speak.
You have created tyrants.
You have infringed on precious Constitutional rights, without as much as an apology.
You have put innocent people under house arrest, which made you much more effective at being spread.
You have destroyed the livelihood of millions.
You have made people fearful of their neighbors.
You have canceled elective — though necessary — surgeries.
You have kept people with other medical crises from getting the family support they need.
And this week, you will scuttle my daughters’ graduation ceremony. Instead of “Pomp and Circumstance,” names proudly announced, and leis piled to the brim of their caps, they’ll get a parade through Hagåtña, a wait in a car line, and a quick, “jump out of the car, shake the principal’s hand and grab their diplomas” celebration.
Coronavirus, you’ve done so much in such a short time.
Or have you?
Actually, of all the things I listed above, you’ve done none of them, except to spread more efficiently in enclosed settings, as noted by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a CNBC article from May 6.
No, Coronavirus, you have only done what viruses do. You have spread. You have infected many, but made a small percentage of them very sick. You have killed some of those, but not near as many as your public relations machine said you would.
The rest of this, man did.
Man seized, possibly created, the opportunity to use you to create fear and manipulate the populace. And certain men, not happy to have held the power just long enough to “flatten the curve,” want to hold it forever, until they flatten the economy and the country.
You were used, Coronavirus, horribly used.
And so were we.