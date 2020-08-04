“In persons grafted in a serious trust, negligence is a crime.”
- William Shakespeare
This past week, Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association both launched their efforts to stage a shortened season and playoffs.
Tremendous effort went into planning to ensure player safety, realizing that a major spike in coronavirus infections would threaten to shut down the sports. Both MLB and NBA officials issued lengthy protocols, which players agreed to.
Besides general hygiene issues, the majority of people observe, players would be prohibited from high fives, spitting (baseball) and would wear masks when not performing on the actual field or court.
Everyone soon found out that agreement and compliance are two different things.
Rules violations came quickly
Los Angeles Clippers star guard Lou Williams suffered the loss of his grandfather and requested to leave the so-called security “bubble” in Orlando for the funeral in Atlanta, days before the NBA season tipped off. While there, however, he made a detour that proved costly.
Williams went to a strip club named Magic City. He said it was to get a takeout order of chicken wings. He has disputed any suggestion that he watched the show, maintaining that he got his food and left. A dancer has since refuted his claim, saying she and others entertained for him.
There would be a price to pay
Returning to Orlando, Williams was hit with a 10-day quarantine. This meant he couldn’t play in the team’s first two games, including the opener with the Los Angeles Lakers who lead the Clippers in the standings. The Clippers lost the game by two points and no doubt the absence of Williams – averaging almost 20 points a game – was a key factor.
The Clippers are upset with Williams. If the allegations are true, his negligence broke their trust and he’s a 15-year NBA veteran. If the older and more experienced guys refuse to follow the rules, how can they hope to contain the younger players?
Baseball may close down soon
Nowhere in the safety guidelines did it allow for hanging out in bars, but that’s what the Miami Marlins reportedly did. A preliminary investigation shows that resulted in 21 player infections and counting. Several of their games have been postponed. It’s the same for the Philadelphia Phillies, and the latest casualty is the St. Louis Cardinals. Baseball lasted four days before the bad news began.
As of this writing MLB commissioner Rob Manfred contends he will do whatever it takes to salvage the abbreviated season, he can’t seriously guarantee anything past this week, if that. If there are many more infections and players believe the situation is beyond control, a number of them will likely quit the season and stay home. It’s doubtful baseball could continue in 2020.
Front-line workers win it or lose it
All the detailed planning in the world is futile if the performers on the front line don’t buy in and religiously adhere to the rules.
Unless your employer is a government monopoly and money comes your way because people are compelled to buy your service, how you perform and how customers view your operation determines your success and whether you’ll stay in business. Perception of safety is a part of that.
Managers must sit with front-line employees and reinforce safety guidelines down to the small details. This has to be a constant theme and ignoring the little things can lead to big trouble.
Let me be blunt. If someone points to negligence by your team as a reason they became ill with the virus, the social media fallout alone could be devastating.
What it means for us
For reasons that nobody can yet explain, Guam’s infection rate and overall numbers are among the lowest in the U.S. Is it the humidity? Is it that we live in a less densely populated community?
Whatever the reason, we all pray this continues, but we can’t give in to complacency and negligence. We can’t afford to get sloppy.
Now we prepare to open our schools and there is a connection between the students and professional athletes. Both groups see themselves as being invincible and therefore may disregard safety policies.
Regarding the virus, it’s still early in the game. No high fives … yet.
Jerry Roberts presents the 2020 Live2Lead Conference, with John Maxwell and a lineup of world class speakers. Unique opportunities for your team are available. Contact jroberts@guamtraining.com for details.