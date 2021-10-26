A few months ago, President Biden called the current health crisis the “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” That was a political move, designed to turn one group of Americans against another, increase peer pressure on the unvaccinated, and justify actions against them such as vaccine mandates.
Democratic governors and mayors have repeatedly echoed Biden’s words, and social media has erupted into a running battle between the two sides.
The vaccinated majority has been led to believe that the unvaccinated present a direct threat to their safety. Let’s examine the facts.
Proof No. 1
Initially, we were told that the fully vaccinated were protected from COVID-19 infection. Then, major outbreaks in Massachusetts and Israel, among other places, showed a different picture. In July 2021, following multiple large public events in a Barnstable County, Massachusetts, town, 469 COVID-19 cases were identified among Massachusetts residents who had traveled to the town during July 3–17 and 346 or 74% occurred in fully vaccinated persons, according to the premise of a CDC study.
Science magazine has reported that 514 Israelis were hospitalized with COVID as of Aug. 15 and that 59% of these patients had been fully vaccinated. And the vast majority of these fully vaccinated people were age 60 or older, according to Science magazine.
Officials insisted it was still the pandemic of the unvaccinated because — they claimed — the vaccinated might catch the virus, but wouldn’t spread it.
Proof No. 2
Soon thereafter, reports and studies showed that both groups — vaccinated and unvaccinated — were able to transmit the virus equally. The vaccine did not prevent it.
However, advocates still proclaimed it was the pandemic of the unvaccinated because — they claimed — the unvaccinated transmitted a larger viral load than the vaccinated.
Proof No. 3
A study released three weeks ago by the University of California Davis, Genome Center, and the University of California San Francisco, concluded there is no difference in transmitted viral load between the two groups.
The bottom line
Research is ongoing, and the science on this issue is not settled. However, the combination of these factors makes a clear case that COVID-19 is not the pandemic of the unvaccinated. Rather, it has been the pandemic of underlying health conditions, which virtually all victims have had.
Evidence and proof
Last Wednesday, Dr. Nate Berg and I got into a brief debate on the use of those two words on Ray Gibson’s show, on The Point FM. I mentioned the three items immediately above, and called them “proof.” Berg, leader of the Physicians' Advisory Group to the governor, took issue with that term and labeled my points as merely evidence, not necessarily proof.
It turns out we were both right. From a respected legal website, I found this:
“There are different standards of proof in different circumstances. The three primary standards of proof are 1) proof beyond a reasonable doubt, 2) preponderance of the evidence, and 3) clear and convincing evidence.”
You’ll be the sole judge of where my examples fall under those three options.
What do you think?
My choice of words was intentional
I used “proof” because that’s a word we’ve heard from the people who have laid down vaccination and testing mandates, both nationally and locally.
They said they had proof that COVID was the pandemic of the unvaccinated, and have since pressured businesses to enforce the mandates.
Employers must educate themselves on the facts, and resist government overreach.
Hospitalization and resources
Berg disagreed with the use of the term “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” then reiterated the Leon Guerrero administration’s worry that another surge in hospitalizations could overwhelm Guam’s medical infrastructure.
In turn, that could prevent patients with other health issues from getting needed care.
Data shows the vaccines have, to this point, been successful in reducing COVID-related hospitalizations and severe outcomes. That said, we have experienced deaths among the vaccinated.
Thus, we now have the current push to deliver vaccine booster shots.
Let’s do these three things:
1. Dr. Berg said that GovGuam is having trouble restocking monoclonal antibody treatments. News reports indicate that the federal government is limiting distribution, though Biden has stated otherwise. This treatment saves lives, and it should be a daily priority to find them from any possible sources. I had a friend die, days after being told GovGuam had just run out. That should never happen.
2. Never again say, “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” The sole purpose of that term is to divide people, and it’s absolutely inaccurate.
3. Stop fighting over this issue. Everybody can get it and spread it. The unvaccinated are not a greater threat to the vaccinated. If we stock the treatments as mentioned, we’ll reduce hospitalizations and avoid overburdening the medical system.
It’s time for the vaccinated and unvaccinated in Guam to unite … even if that’s from 6 feet away.
