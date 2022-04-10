I’m in awe of the blessings that I experienced during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Members of our family and friendship networks have echoed these same sentiments. As we continue to catapult from normal to transnormal in building a better social reality for our children and grandkids, it is important to stop and smell the proverbial roses.
For many, the quality time spent together enhanced our marriages. We have become better teachers, too, as we have explored new and exciting ways of using digital platforms for teaching and learning. My mentoring skills have soared. Who would have thought that getting grounded or forced to stay home would be full of such silver linings behind the menacing clouds of the pandemic that threatened our health and safety?
In truth, before COVID-19 struck, we understood very little about harvesting the promise of virtual platforms for enriching our lives. Lo and I now visit regularly with several groups of family members – up close and personal on screen for an hour and a half every weekend! The pleasure of experiencing each other’s presence across generational lines, systematically on a weekly basis, has been awesome.
We now know the value of investing quality time with each other during our virtual face-to-face encounters. While we have always loved each other, being in Guam meant long-distance calls and emails one-on-one. Having discovered Zoom as a teaching tool and not being able to physically travel, we seized the platform for family visits. Just because the threat of the pandemic is becoming less ominous, does not mean that we will abandon our new traditions.
We will cross the ocean on airplanes in due time and make stopovers to visit siblings, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friends to be sure, but the joy we have experienced from our weekly Zoom calls allow us to check in with each other and catch up with the click of the mouse. We are never too far away from each other.
Small world
The pandemic made us realize that the world is a lot smaller than we think. Crossing great distances across oceans and continents to be with loved ones used to consume so much travel time and required huge financial investment. Forced to find alternatives, we have discovered that zooming has boosted our collaboration and continues to bring our family so much closer together. The quality time we spend with our children and grandkids, siblings and other close family members has deepened our relationships and enabled us to share things that quick visits don’t always allow.
Our virtual sessions can be best construed as weekly “mini family reunions.” We laugh, tease, celebrate, support each other, and repair relationships. We share what we are up to, where we’ve been and what ails us. We problem-solve together. We feel totally connected. Breaking bread together will be ever more enhanced because of the constant presence we have cultivated through our weekly gatherings.
In contrast, for those of us who treasure family get-togethers, the lockdown became very challenging for nurturing on-island relationships. We couldn’t just stop by. We had smart phones and made regular calls to check up on each other. Nonetheless, birthdays came and went without hugs, weddings were postponed indefinitely, people got sick and couldn’t be visited. Family members passed away, we could only mourn and pray in private, until we discovered that Zoom could be used for rosaries and virtual celebrations as well. Of course it’s not the same as being there. But when all is said and done, we do have to admit that virtual platforms cut down on travel time considerably. We don’t have to find parking. These are blessings.
The Harvard Gazette reported how fathers have discovered the joy of parenting their children in the time of COVID. One father noted, “staying and working from home has greatly helped in improving my bond with my little girl. It has brought us together closer than before. She freely shares her thoughts with me, what interests her and what she wants from me.”
Philippa Found wrote from London about love during the pandemic. One charming story is about a husband who writes, “I’ve fallen in love with you again, my wife.” He explains, “Lockdown gave us time, time we didn’t make for ourselves. It made us both present.”