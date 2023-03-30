The COVID pandemic has wreaked havoc on our planet killing millions of people, Americans being hit the hardest. Our economy was shut down, businesses closed, schools closed, children socially crippled. Multiple theories emerged on how COVID came about as leadership from the federal government flip-flopped between a leak (accidental or otherwise) or a natural occurrence from a wet market with live animals. Does it matter where it came from and how it evolved? Of course it does. Fingers pointed to Wuhan, China. But frankly we couldn’t get a straight answer from leadership or the media. We all tried our best to arm ourselves with good information, but it took three years for things to finally reveal itself. Of course, only after partisan politics reversed in the direction of transparency and the American way.
Early in 2020, one was called a racist if we pointed to China as the source, regardless that most intel experts pointed to them already. As responsible Americans, we need to identify the origins as this can happen again and we need to be fully prepared with all the information available. Did the Chinese knowingly unleash this monster on the global community? Or was it an accident? Either way our leaders should have been more forceful in getting answers, but they didn’t and now we know why.
It’s acceptable – indeed, common – for international collaboration among scientists and researchers. Our CDC’s relationships with the Wuhan Institute of Virology is no exception. American taxpayer dollars were spent on research including gain of function although leadership at the highest levels initially denied this was the case. Why? Because American tax dollars were used in this research and leadership within the CDC received funding accordingly which, ultimately, led to the deaths of millions. Fauci and his crew attempted to hide this fact. Once they started to hide their actions or provide the American public with back-and-forth explanations, our distrust in them skyrocketed.
What is amazing these days is we seem to discover the truth two to four years after the original acts. A lot of this is due to the complicity of the press corps looking in other directions. Fortunately, the current U.S. Congress is now seeking the truth as the last Congress gave China a hard pass. Any progress on the origins of this deadly virus deserves our keen attention. To simply walk away and hide would be worse than complicity – it would be criminal. We should hope that the newly elected Congress continues to uncover the origins of this atrocity and hold those responsible to account.
One possible remedy: Convene subject matter and financial experts from HHS, Treasury, DOD and the State Department. Interface with congressional oversight. Come up with a figure of the cost of COVID (vaccines; economic malaise; social anxieties, depressions and treatments; deaths and costs of funerals; overtime; PPP; ARPA; etc., etc.). Find the total approximate amount of the cost to the American people. Then send the damn bill to China. Charge them via tariffs or other such penalties. COVID reparations? Why not? It is shocking that our nation hellbent on reparations for atrocities ages ago hasn’t even started this dialogue. COVID reparations to America: China pays up now.
Franklin Arriola is a business owner and consultant for over 30 years and served as chief of staff to former Gov. Eddie Calvo from 2011-2015.