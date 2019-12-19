It’s time to dip into the medical file and I’ve found two papers that address the same issue.
Did your mom tell you that if you had a bladder infection you should drink cranberry juice? Well, consuming cranberry products has been associated with the prevention of urinary tract infections (UTIs) for over 100 years. But is this popular belief a myth, or scientific fact?
In 2013, researchers in McGill University's Department of Chemical Engineering published a paper in the Canadian Journal of Microbiology, that examined the proposal that cranberries prevent UTIs by stopping bacteria from sticking to the walls of the urinary tract.
The McGill paper showed that cranberry powder can inhibit the ability of Proteus mirabilis, a bacterium frequently implicated in complicated UTIs, to swarm on agar plates and swim within the agar. The experiments also show that increasing concentrations of cranberry powder reduce the bacteria's production of urease, an enzyme that contributes to the virulence of infections. The findings also show that cranberry derivatives could be used to prevent bacterial colonization in medical devices like catheters.
And a new study done by researchers at several institutions and published this year in the American Chemical Society's Journal of Natural Products may show just how cranberry juice keeps the bacteria from sticking to the cells lining the urinary tract. These researchers have identified cranberry oligosaccharides in the urine of cranberry-fed pigs that could be responsible for this activity.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, about half of all U.S. women will have a UTI sometime during their lives.
Doctors usually prescribe antibiotics to treat the painful condition. To enable better UTI prevention, these researchers wanted to identify active compounds from cranberries that end up in urine and potentially keep bacteria from adhering to human cells.
The researchers fed female pigs dried cranberry powder, collected their urine and used chromatography to separate it into differently sized molecules. Then, they screened the samples for anti-adhesion activity against the E. coli bacteria that cause UTIs. To the researchers' surprise, proanthocyanidins, the compounds previously proposed to be responsible for cranberry's apparent UTI prevention properties, were absent from the active urine fractions.
Instead, the researchers detected oligosaccharides called arabinoxyloglucans in those samples. These complex carbohydrates, related to cellulose, are difficult to detect and isolate, which could explain why they hadn't previously been identified as anti-adhesive components of cranberry, the researchers say.
I’m glad this research is ongoing because I have a personal interest in it. I had a recurring UTI in my youth. I would take the antibiotics until the symptoms went away and then stop. Because I did this, by my late 20’s, my UTI was resistant to just about every antibiotic available.
I was lucky enough to find a doctor that realized what I had done and searched until he found an antibiotic that my UTI responded to and to convince me just how dangerous my behavior was. I took 2 ‘horse pills’ (very large) four times a day for three months and I haven’t had a UTI since. I also love cranberry juice and dried cranberries.
So, there are a couple of takeaways from this article. If you’re given antibiotics for any reason take them exactly as prescribed and take them all. And develop a taste for cranberry juice. It’s a pleasant drink and it turns out it’s very good for you.